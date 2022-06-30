Philadelphia Brewing Co. to host block party and pop-up market with food trucks, live music

In Philadelphia, the beginning of summer means being outdoors, enjoying the sun. It also means weekend block parties through nearly every neighborhood in the city.

On Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, head over to Philadelphia Brewing Company in Kensington from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for a craft market and block party, hosted in conjunction with Six Ways Markets. The all ages event is free to attend, and is dog-friendly for those looking to spend a weekend out with the whole family.

More than 40 vendors are scheduled to appear, selling vintage clothes, refurbished items, and handmade gifts at booths situated around the brewery's indoor and outdoor space.

Visitors can also check out live music all weekend and food trucks from around the city will be there serving food and drinks.

On Saturday, July 9, Moshava is bringing its authentic Israeli cuisine like shawarma, falafel, schnitzel, arayes, sabich, and hummus.

The food truck — born out of the pandemic as a result of sit-down restaurants being shuttered — is meant to share Israeli food and culture with as many people as possible.

Piece of Fruit Smoothies is also making a stop at the block party. The Roxborough-based smoothie and fruit salad truck also sells on-the-go snacks and other treats at its regular location.

On Sunday, July 10, check out Burrito Feliz, serving up breakfast burritos, birria tacos and other Mexican fare. The food truck, which was rated among the Best in Philly in 2021 for its birria tacos, has a rotating schedule posted weekly to its Instagram account.

The food truck can be found at plenty of special events and regular spots — like Herman's Coffee in Pennsport — each week.

Weckerly's Ice Cream will also be at the block party. The traditional ice cream parlor with two brick-and-mortar scoop shops in Fishtown and West Philly serves parties and other events in its Popalong truck, which operates in partnership with sister company, Lil Pop Shop.

Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, 2022

11 a.m. until 6 p.m. | Free

Philadelphia Brewing Company

2440 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125