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April 13, 2026

Haddonfield’s Spring Stroll will bring live music, shopping and family activities

The five-day event, running April 15-19, includes concerts across town, outdoor shopping and a half-birthday celebration for Haddy the Dinosaur.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Spring
Downtown Haddonfield in the spring Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Visitors walk along Kings Highway in downtown Haddonfield, where Spring Stroll will bring live music, shopping and family-friendly activities from April 15-19.

Downtown Haddonfield will welcome the spring season with five days of live music, shopping and family-friendly activities during Spring Stroll, running Wednesday, April 15, through Sunday, April 19.

The event will take place throughout the downtown business district, with activities and performances planned at locations including Kings Court, the Borough Hall steps, the Masonic Temple steps and King’s Road Brew Co.

Live music will take place daily across downtown, with performances at Kings Court, the Borough Hall steps, the Masonic Temple steps and King’s Road Brew Co.

Visitors can expect outdoor shopping, seasonal treats and a walkable, festival-style atmosphere along Kings Highway and surrounding streets.

One of the highlights is a half-birthday celebration for Haddy the Dinosaur on Saturday, April 18. That portion of the event will include a Dino Egg Hunt, educational activities and cupcakes for children.

Haddonfield's Spring Stroll

April 15-19
Various businesses 
Downtown Haddonfield, NJ

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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