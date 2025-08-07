Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Bengals preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles' backups played a preseason football game on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. We laughed, we cried, we're glad it's over. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.



1) The 'Still Got It' Award 💁‍♂️: Tanner McKee

McKee has been a preseason stud in each of his first two NFL seasons, and he had another good game Thursday night, going 20 of 25 for 252 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs. Here's a dime to UDFA rookie Darius Cooper:

One incompletion was a good throw that was dropped by Grant Calcaterra, and at least two others were throwaways.

McKee is already a good QB2, and I'm confident he'll be ready if the Eagles need him this season.

If someone called me offering a 2 for Tanner McKee, it would be an easy "No thanks."

2) The 'Ruh Roh' Award 😧: The Eagles' CB2 spot

Kelee Ringo had a tough night against the Bengals' starters, notably the following ugly play against Ja'Marr Chase. He gave up an easy reception on an out route, and then overran Chase, who then waltzed into the end zone.

Yuck. Chase is a top 2 NFL receiver, but he didn't do anything all that exceptional there. That is just an awful play by Ringo. No other way to say it.

Adoree' Jackson didn't play particularly well either. The Eagles might have a big problem at CB2.

3) The 'Eat It, Goodell' Award 🙅‍♂️: The Tush Push

Facing a 4th and Goal from the 1 yard line, the Eagles successfully ran the Tush Push with McKee. (Via KBeckEagles):

Roger Goodell and 22 teams unsuccessfully tried to get the Tush Push banned this offseason.

The Lincoln Financial Field crowd cheered loudly when the Eagles lined up in the Tush Push formation, before they even ran the play.

4) The 'Gamer' Award 🎮: Johnny Wilson

Wilson did basically nothing as a receiver his first two-plus weeks of camp, and then in the first game, he made two impressive contested catches, plus a nice back shoulder catch, because of course he did.

Wilson finished with 3 catches for 73 yards. His performance will go a long way toward justifying his spot on the roster.

(He did later have a drop and, in my opinion, misplayed a fade in the end zone, but whatever, there was progress.)

5) The 'Ooh, a Spark!' Award 🌟: Ainias Smith

Smith had 2 catches for 11 yards and a TD. He also had a long punt return:

Like Wilson, Smith made a statement in the Eagles' first preseason game.

6) The 'Long Shot No More' Award 🐶: Darius Cooper

Cooper is an undrafted rookie from Tarleton State. The Eagles list him at 5'11, 210. In 2024, Cooper had 76 catches for 1450 yards (19.1 YPC) and 16 TDs. He ran a 4.49 at his pro day.

He's been a camp standout, and he was a star in the first preseason game, making 6 catches for 82 yards and the TD that we showed above.

But Cooper's most impressive play was on a slant, in which he ran a good route, got separation, and while he was catching the ball, slammed on the brakes, spun to the outside, and got a bunch of yards after the catch.

Cooper will be on the roster in my next 53-man projection.

7) The 'Camp Battle, Over' Award ✅: Tyler Steen

We already awarded Steen the starting RG job in our Eagles camp battle tracker earlier this week, but he left no doubt on Thursday night. Steen played one series and made a really nice block on a 38-yard run by Will Shipley.

Steen did not return for another series. That competition is over.

8) The 'Preseason Legend' Award 🦸‍♂️: Patrick Johnson

In the first preseason game last year, with the score tied late, Jake Elliott missed a 50-yard field goal with a chance to win the game. On the Ravens' ensuing possession, with 10 seconds left, Patrick Johnson had a strip sack and recovery, giving Elliott another chance to win the game, which he did.

In the first preseason game this year, Johnson had a sack that was negated by an Eagles defensive penalty, so Johnson just intercepted a pass instead.

Dude just dominates third stringers.

9) The 'Shaky Debut' Award 😟: Kyle McCord

McCord was 1 for 5 for 8 yards and an INT. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has outplayed McCord in camp, and he certainly also did in the preseason game. The Eagles could have an interesting decision to make there.

10) The 'Hey We're Just Having Some Fun Out Here' Award 🎉: Jake Elliott and Braden Mann

After the Eagles' second touchdown, punter Braden Mann kicked the PAT, and Jake Elliott held for him.

Cooper DeJean is the emergency holder and he didn't play, but it's not the worst idea to get Mann a rep in a game should Elliott go down.

Oh, and the Eagles won by the way, 34-27.