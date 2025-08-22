Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles' and New York Jets' backups played an especially meaningless football game on Friday night. Win, loss, or tie — and whether it's a preseason game or the Super Bowl — we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Good To Be Missing in Action' Award 🫥: Adoree' Jackson, Sydney Brown, and Matt Pryor

Jackson, Brown and Pryor didn't play, which is ideal for each of them.

• Adoree' Jackson: Jackson exclusively got first-team reps the last three practices. He is the clear favorite to start at CB2 opposite Quinyon Mitchell Week 1.

• Sydney Brown: Andrew Mukuba might eventually start at safety opposite Reed Blankenship, but he's hurt, so for now Brown is atop the depth chart. Brown's absence in this game could be an indication that the Eagles are making sure he's healthy for Week 1.

• Matt Pryor: Pryor did not play, but Kendall Lamm did. Pryor has seemingly won the swing tackle competition.

2) The 'Preseason Hero' Award 🦸‍♂️: Dallas Gant

Late in the fourth quarter with the Jets trying to tie the game on a two-point conversion, Gant stuffed Jets RB Donovan Edwards short of the goal line, preserving the Eagles' lead, and eventual win.

3) The 'Earned Employment' Award 🤝: Montrell Johnson

Johnson had a good start to camp, but he injured a hamstring and missed some time. He had a nice 15-yard TD run:

He'll have a home on the practice squad.

4) The 'Where's This Guy Been All Summer' Award 🤷‍♂️: Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Powell-Ryland was invisible all summer, and then bam, final preseason game, sack fumble, followed by pressures all night long.

Powell-Ryland's chances of making the team went from nearly none, to maybe, like, slim?

5) The 'Where's This Guy Been All Summer, Part II' Award 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️: Lewis Cine

Cine did even less than Powell-Ryland all summer, and then bam, nice diving INT!

I mean, it's too little too late, but a nice play nevertheless!

Also, that pass was intended for, uh, a patch of grass where there were no Jets receivers.

6) The 'Let's Test Them Out!' Award 🤖: The robots

The Jets had a play in the first quarter in which the ball was spotted way behind the first down marker. Like, by almost a yard. The officials then declared that there would be a "virtual measurement," which took longer than the chain gang would have.

When the robots confirmed that the ball was very obviously short, the virtual measurement results were flashed on the jumbotron. It looked something like this:

I don't know if you folks at home got to see that, but lol.

It's almost like they have this new toy, and they were looking for any excuse to use it. It reminded me of an old Mitch Hedberg bit:

"I made $3,000 opening for the Neville Brothers, and they paid me in cash. That was a bad situation, because I bought ridiculous stuff. I bought a snake bite emergency kit. Then I said to my friends, 'Don't even worry about snakes anymore.' My friend stepped on a worm, and I said, 'Lay down!'"

But seriously though, please speed that up before the start of the regular season, NFL.

7) The 'Comeback Season?' Award 🔄️: Jake Elliott

Elliott was good on two field goal attempts from 51 and 53 yards. He was 1/7 from 50+ yards in 2024.

Elliott is pretty comfortably the best kicker in Eagles history, but he had a down year last season, partly because he was injured. He appears to be healthy now, and perhaps won't cause fans anxiety when he comes in for kicks this season.

8) The 'Go For It, Nick! Seriously?' Award 😤: Nick Sirianni

Late in the third quarter, Sirianni opted to kick a field goal on 4th and 3 from the Jets' 5 yard line. Dude. We don't need to confirm that Jake Elliott can kick a 23-yard field goal.

9) The 'Pattern forming?' Award 🔁: An Eagles repeat

The Eagles won, by the way, finishing the preseason 2-1. I see a potential pattern here:

Year Preseason record Win Super Bowl? 2024 2-1 Yes 2025 2-1 ???



Book your tickets for San Francisco, I guess.

10) The 'And Now It Gets Real' Award 😃: The Eagles' regular season

Eagles-Cowboys, Thursday night NFL opener, September 4th, less than two weeks away.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader