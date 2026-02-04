City accepting submissions for original quote to etch into Harriet Tubman statue

After asking Philly artists to submit designs for a Harriet Tubman statue, the city is now tapping local writers to craft an inscription for the monument that will soon be placed outside City Hall.

The 15-foot sculpture, which was approved in January 2024, will feature a quote from the abolitionist on two sides of the base. In addition to Tubman's own words, Creative Philadelphia, the city's office of arts and culture, is holding an open call through March 1 for an original quote from someone who lives or works in Philly that will be etched into the back of the base.

Submissions must be a one- to two-sentence response to the question: "What does it mean to walk in Harriet Tubman's footsteps today?" The answers are meant to reflect the 19th century civil rights activist's impact on future generations. The replies can be literal, narrative or metaphorical, but they must be completely original and unattributed to any existing person or entity.

"The artist wants viewers to stand behind the statue and be inspired by her strength and leadership, and feel invited to follow in her footsteps," Creative Philadelphia Communications Manager Morgan Nitz said in an email to PhillyVoice.

Following the end of the submission period, a selection committee of city employees, the sculpture's artist Alvin Pettit and an unnamed Philadelphia-based writer will put together a short list of 10 quotes. Those entries will be shared in a public survey, and Philly residents will choose the winner. The selected quote will appear on the statue attributed to "A Philadelphia citizen," but the writer's name will be on the piece's credit panel.

"Alvin Pettit’s design, 'A Higher Power: The Call of a Freedom Fighter,' will depict Harriet Tubman during her time serving in the military, commemorating her strength, resolve, and legacy as a soldier," Val Gay, executive director of Creative Philadelphia, said in a statement. "Now, it will also reflect a Philadelphian who is inspired by her leadership."

Tubman's quotes on the statue will be: “And I prayed to God to make me strong and able to fight,” and “For no man should take me alive; I should fight for my liberty as long as my strength lasted."

Philadelphia got the idea for a statue of Tubman after a temporary display of her was installed outside of City Hall in 2022. Officials initially gave the artist of that sculpture a $500,000 commission to create a permanent statue for the city, but that decision was met with backlash due to the lack of open submissions. Pettit's design was picked out of five finalists following an open call.

Pettit's sculpture was inspired by Arnold Friberg's 1975 painting of George Washington, which shows the founding father praying in the woods. It was initially scheduled for completion in 2025, but the city has not given any updates on when it might be installed.

"The bronze sculpture will show Tubman in a similar majestic stance, but with the wind fiercely blowing against her, while she remains stoic," Pettit wrote of his submission. "Viewers can determine why she is calling upon her faith at this moment, rather than drawing any of her physical weaponry."