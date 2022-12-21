Hop on the Hogwarts Express with a Harry Potter marathon at the Philadelphia Film Center

The Philadelphia Film Society is closing out 2022 with a Harry Potter movie marathon that will benefit a cause close to Daniel Radcliffe's heart.

All eight Harry Potter films will be shown at the Film Center as part of PFS's Hogwarts Express, which runs Monday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 31. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, an advocacy group that seeks to end suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

Here is the schedule for the movies:

Monday, Dec. 26

"The Sorcerer's Stone," 2 p.m.

"The Chamber of Secrets," 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27

"The Prisoner of Azkaban," 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

"The Prisoner of Azkaban," 2 p.m.

"The Goblet of Fire," 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29

"The Order of the Phoenix," 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

"The Half-Blood Prince," 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

"The Deathly Hallows: Part 1," 1 p.m.

"The Deathly Hallows: Part 2," 4:30 p.m.