December 21, 2022

Hop on the Hogwarts Express with a Harry Potter marathon at the Philadelphia Film Center

Proceeds from the week-long event will benefit The Trevor Project, an advocacy group that supports LGBTQ+ youth

The Philadelphia Film Society is hosting a Harry Potter movie marathon from Monday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets are $14 per show, or $9 for PFS members.

The Philadelphia Film Society is closing out 2022 with a Harry Potter movie marathon that will benefit a cause close to Daniel Radcliffe's heart. 

All eight Harry Potter films will be shown at the Film Center as part of PFS's Hogwarts Express, which runs Monday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 31. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, an advocacy group that seeks to end suicide among LGBTQ+ youth. 

Here is the schedule for the movies:

Monday, Dec. 26
"The Sorcerer's Stone," 2 p.m.
"The Chamber of Secrets," 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27
"The Prisoner of Azkaban," 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28
"The Prisoner of Azkaban," 2 p.m.
"The Goblet of Fire," 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29
"The Order of the Phoenix," 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30
"The Half-Blood Prince," 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31
"The Deathly Hallows: Part 1," 1 p.m.
"The Deathly Hallows: Part 2," 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for each showing are $14, or $9 for PFS members.

Radcliffe, who plays Harry Potter, was presented The Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2011 after releasing a public service announcement aimed at empowering queer and transgender youth in 2009. He also made a large donation to the group at the time. 

Author J.K. Rowling has come under scrutiny in recent years for her views on transgender women. In 2020, Radcliffe issued a statement affirming transgender women after Rowling posted several anti-transgender tweets. 

PFS notes that it does not condone or support J.K. Rowling's political views or actions. Rather, PFS says it is choosing not to disregard the art that has positively impacted the lives of a generation of readers and moviegoers since 1997. 

Additional information on the Hogwarts Express and other screenings at the Philadelphia Film Center can be found on the PFS website

