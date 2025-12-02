Haunted Christmas brings spooky and festive fun to Philadelphia Brewing Co. on Dec. 13

The East Kensington Arts Committee and Philadelphia Brewing Co. are teaming up for Haunted Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 13. The event runs from noon to 7 p.m. and features vendors, performances and a mix of quirky and spooky holiday programming.

Vendors will be open throughout the day, and Philly’s Krampus will appear from noon to 4 p.m., bringing the folklore-inspired character to life through roaming interactions and photo opportunities. Sing Slavic performs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The West Philly group is made up of women, trans and nonbinary singers who share Slavic folk traditions from countries such as Ukraine, Bulgaria, Poland and Russia.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Ghosts of Gingerband Past present a pop-up set that blends festive music with theatrical, spooky flair. The ensemble features vocalist Kate Black-Regan, jazz guitarist Brian Decker, accordionist and flutist Dorie Byrne, bassist Sheila McNally and percussionist Matt Jastremski.

At 4 p.m., Screwball Screenings highlights oddball films alongside work from local artists. The night wraps with “Krampus Gets Cramped,” a PG-13 shadow puppet show from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. that mixes crankies, music and retro rock influences.

Haunted Christmas takes place at Philadelphia Brewing Co. in Kensington. Guests are invited to stop by, shop local and enjoy a strange and spirited twist on the holiday season.

Saturday, Dec. 13 from noon - 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Brewing Co.

2440 Frankford Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.