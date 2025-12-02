More Events:

December 02, 2025

Haunted Christmas brings spooky and festive fun to Philadelphia Brewing Co. on Dec. 13

The East Kensington Arts Committee presents a lineup of music, makers and offbeat holiday programming.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
East Kensington Arts & Culture
East Kensington Arts Committee Haunted Christmas Provided Courtesy/East Kensington Arts Committee

The East Kensington Arts Committee and Philadelphia Brewing Co. are teaming up for Haunted Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 13. The event runs from noon to 7 p.m. and features vendors, performances and a mix of quirky and spooky holiday programming.

Vendors will be open throughout the day, and Philly’s Krampus will appear from noon to 4 p.m., bringing the folklore-inspired character to life through roaming interactions and photo opportunities. Sing Slavic performs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The West Philly group is made up of women, trans and nonbinary singers who share Slavic folk traditions from countries such as Ukraine, Bulgaria, Poland and Russia.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Ghosts of Gingerband Past present a pop-up set that blends festive music with theatrical, spooky flair. The ensemble features vocalist Kate Black-Regan, jazz guitarist Brian Decker, accordionist and flutist Dorie Byrne, bassist Sheila McNally and percussionist Matt Jastremski.

At 4 p.m., Screwball Screenings highlights oddball films alongside work from local artists. The night wraps with “Krampus Gets Cramped,” a PG-13 shadow puppet show from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. that mixes crankies, music and retro rock influences.

Haunted Christmas takes place at Philadelphia Brewing Co. in Kensington. Guests are invited to stop by, shop local and enjoy a strange and spirited twist on the holiday season.

Haunted Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 13 from noon - 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Brewing Co.
2440 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

