New research shows there is a hidden privacy risk in plugging sensitive personal health information into common health apps used to keep track of medication or look up symptoms of illness.

Researchers from Canada, the United States and Australia teamed up for the study, published Wednesday in the BMJ. They tested 24 popular health-related apps — including Drugs.com, Ada and Medscape — used by patients and doctors in those three countries on an Android smartphone, Gizmodo reports.

They created four fake profiles on each app. To establish a baseline of where network traffic related to user data was relayed, they used each app 14 times with the same profile information. Then, on the 15th use, they made a subtle change to the information. After that small tweak, they looked for differences in network traffic, which would indicate that user data obtained by the app was being shared with third parties, and who exactly it was getting it.

Seventy-nine percent of apps, researchers found, shared at least some user data outside of the app itself. While some of the unique entities that had access to the data used it to improve the app’s functions, like maintaining the cloud where data could be uploaded by users or handling error reports, others were likely using it to create tailored advertisements for other companies.

The particularly noteworthy finding, Fast Company reports, is that when looking at these third parties, the researchers also identified that many marketed their ability to bundle together user data and share it with fourth-party companies even further removed from the health industry, such as credit reporting agencies.

Reportedly, the data is said to be completely anonymous, but the authors found that certain companies were given enough data to easily piece together the identity of users if desired.

Per the report, the data would sometimes be used for advertising, other times for something related to credit reporting. Only one credit reporting agency, Equifax, had an agreement with a third party, which isn’t the best news since it suffered one of the largest hacks in recent history.

For the time being, customers have no real say in what companies can do with their data once they choose to share it. Further, researchers found that it’s nearly impossible to opt out of data sharing.

The two real lessons from studies like these, according to Fast Company, are that users need to be vigilant with the programs they use. It’s possible to protect your data, but it takes a lot of homework. Most of all, there needs to be a heightened call to protect consumers from these predatory practices, it said.