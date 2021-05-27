More Health:

8 healthy recipes for your Memorial Day weekend BBQ

Don't derail your healthy eating this summer

By Tracey Romero
Grilled vegetables are a healthier alternative for your barbecues this summer.

This Memorial Day weekend many of us will be pulling out the grill to celebrate the unofficial start to the summer. And while burgers and hot dogs will be on many menus, there are also plenty of healthier dishes you can serve.

Nutritionists say it's important to not derail your healthy eating habits in the midst of summertime get-togethers. Here are eight healthy recipes to try this Memorial Day Weekend that will keep the taste and fun in your holiday celebrations:

1. Southwest Turkey Burgers with Guacamole

This turkey burger recipe by Sweet Peas and Saffron is a healthier alternative for burger lovers. The lime zest, chili powder, cumin and jalapeño peppers give it an extra zing.

Find the full recipe here.

2. BBQ Salmon with Avocado Salsa

Seafood is also an easy healthy grilling option. Salmon is low in saturated fat and a good source of protein and important nutrients like iron and vitamin D. This recipe by The Girl on the Bloor includes an avocado salsa.

Find the full recipe here.

3. Grilled Veggie Kebabs

It's not just meat and fish that taste great grilled. Grilled veggie kebabs like this recipe from Delish are a fun way to convince your loved ones to eat their veggies.

Find the full recipe here.

4. Charred Cabbage with Goat Cheese Raita and Cucumbers

Let's not forget those tasty side dishes that every barbecue needs. This charred cabbage with goat cheese raita and cucumbers recipe by Bon Appétit offers color and texture, and is high in vitamin A, C, E and other powerful antioxidants that support a healthy immune system.

Find the full recipe here.

5. Steak & Potato Grill Packets with Blue Cheese & Rosemary

These foil packets by EatingWell are a convenient way to grill up steak, potatoes and veggies together in individual serving sizes. With green beans, rosemary and blue cheese, this recipe is low on calories, but still very filling.

Find the full recipe here.

6. Spicy Chicken Breasts

Allrecipes' skinless chicken breast recipe is easy to make and can be simply paired with salad greens for another lighter option for your guests.

Find the full recipe here.

7. The Best Summer Fruit Salad

You can never go wrong with fruit salad as a side dish at your barbecue. Joyful Healthy Eats' recipe calls for kiwis, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, grapes mangos and pineapples.

Find the full recipe here.

8. Grilled Corn and Zucchini Salad with Feta and Basil

Instead of just serving corn on the cob this weekend, try this colorful grilled corn and zucchini salad by The Lemon Bowl. The easy-to-follow recipe allows you to mix and match other fresh vegetables you might also have in the kitchen.

Find the full recipe here.

