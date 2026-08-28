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August 28, 2026

Underground Arts to host dueling 'Heated Rivalry' and 'Off Campus' dance parties

The 21-plus Sept. 12 event will give each hockey romance its own room, with themed drinks, decorations and a free photo booth.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Nightlife Dance Parties
Underground Arts Stage Retro Photo Credit/Shannon Nicole Photography

Underground Arts will split into two hockey-romance-inspired dance parties on Sept. 12, with separate rooms devoted to “Heated Rivalry” and “Off Campus.”

Fans of two popular hockey romances can spend a night dancing between their worlds at Underground Arts this September.

The Heated Rivalry x Off Campus Dance Party takes place Saturday, Sept. 12, starting at 10 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and older, and one ticket gives attendees access to both themed dance floors.

The party is inspired by two TV series adapted from hockey-romance novels. HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry" follows professional hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose rivalry hides a yearslong romance. Prime Video's "Off Campus" follows college hockey players and the relationships unfolding around them.

At Underground Arts, each show gets its own room. DJ DeathRocketGrimm will turn the main room into the "Heated Rivalry" party with high-energy dance music, while DJ Sabrina takes over the Black Box with pop and indie-pop inspired by "Off Campus."

There's no need to choose a favorite. Attendees can move between both dance floors throughout the night.

The party will also have themed decorations and drink specials, plus a free photo booth until 11 p.m.

Advance general admission costs $21.06 including fees. The event is standing room only, and ticket prices may increase on the day of the show. Tickets are available through the Underground Arts ticket page.

Heated Rivalry x Off Campus Dance Party

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 10 p.m.
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Ages 21 and older
One ticket includes admission to both rooms

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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