Underground Arts to host dueling 'Heated Rivalry' and 'Off Campus' dance parties

Fans of two popular hockey romances can spend a night dancing between their worlds at Underground Arts this September.

The Heated Rivalry x Off Campus Dance Party takes place Saturday, Sept. 12, starting at 10 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and older, and one ticket gives attendees access to both themed dance floors.

The party is inspired by two TV series adapted from hockey-romance novels. HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry" follows professional hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose rivalry hides a yearslong romance. Prime Video's "Off Campus" follows college hockey players and the relationships unfolding around them.

At Underground Arts, each show gets its own room. DJ DeathRocketGrimm will turn the main room into the "Heated Rivalry" party with high-energy dance music, while DJ Sabrina takes over the Black Box with pop and indie-pop inspired by "Off Campus."

There's no need to choose a favorite. Attendees can move between both dance floors throughout the night.

The party will also have themed decorations and drink specials, plus a free photo booth until 11 p.m.

Advance general admission costs $21.06 including fees. The event is standing room only, and ticket prices may increase on the day of the show. Tickets are available through the Underground Arts ticket page.

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 10 p.m.

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Ages 21 and older

One ticket includes admission to both rooms



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