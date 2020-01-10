Two killed after helicopter crash in Pennsylvania backyard

Two people were killed Thursday night after a helicopter crashed into a backyard in Silver Spring Township, according to authorities.

Cumberland County officials said residents placed numerous 911 calls to report the crash around 8:30 p.m.

The helicopter went down in a backyard while the property owner was at home, but no structural damage was caused to any nearby buildings, CNN reported.

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 58-year-old pilot Mark D. Croce and 63-year-old Michael Capriotto, both of Orchard Park New York. The helicopter was en route from Buffalo to Washington, D.C.

A small fuel spill was found at the scene of the crash. There were no fires at the scene and the cause of the crash remains unknown.

An investigation is underway with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.