Hepatitis A case confirmed at Northeast Philly ShopRite

Philadelphia's health department confirmed a case of acute hepatitis A in an employee at a Northeast Philly ShopRite.

The case occurred at the ShopRite at 6301 Oxford Ave. The store and the Department of Public Health are working collaboratively on the situation. No other cases have been reported and no other stores have been affected by the outbreak, officials said, but the health department recommends vaccinations for potentially exposed customers.

Customers who purchased pork or beef from the store's meat counter between Jan. 4 and Jan. 21 and either handled raw meat or consumed undercooked meat are recommended to get a vaccine as soon as possible. However, those who have or have had hepatitis A and those who received two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine don't need a new vaccination.

Meat purchased during that period should be discarded as a precautionary measure, though heating foods to 185 degrees Fahrenheit for at least a minute can kill hepatitis A. Cold temperatures do not kill the virus, the health department said.

Neither the DPH nor ShopRite responded to a request for comment.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection that spreads when someone doesn't wash their hands thoroughly after using the restroom. Waterborne outbreaks are infrequent but can happen, usually with sewage-contaminated water.

Many people don't develop symptoms until two to six weeks after contracting the illness. Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting, which can be mild, as well as fever, low energy, stomach pain and dark urine. Most people can heal at home, although some need to be hospitalized for treatment. No medications treat hepatitis A.



Those who develop symptoms are asked to call their doctor immediately. Thoroughly washing hands after using the bathroom or changing diapers and before preparing food is recommended to prevent the illness's spread.

The DPH will host a vaccine clinic Saturday, Jan. 27 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the District Health Center at 2230 Cottman Ave. in Northeast Philly for those who might have been exposed. Hepatitis C Allies of Philadelphia has a list of pharmacies offering hepatitis A vaccines for those who have insurance.

Philadelphia also is battling an outbreak of measles with nine confirmed cases.