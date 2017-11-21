More News:

November 21, 2017

Here are the top 10 Black Friday Brawl videos of all time

Every year, the big shopping day features videos of humanity at its worst

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Lists Black Friday
Black Friday NegativeSpace.co/Via Pexels.com

Let's be friendly out there, Black Friday shoppers.

One of the most American things about America is how Americans are so hungry to save some American bucks on material goods that they will outright brawl in big-box (and other) stores on Black Friday.

This remarkably awesome sociological defect started long before 2016, so don't bother chalking any of it up to the tense nature of our times. (Also, it happens elsewhere, so consider this America's finest export).

It is who some of us are. Embrace it like I do, to the point of having just spent more than a few hours delving into the archives to compile this Top 10 List of Black Friday Brawls across America.

You can watch it if you’re among those who don’t go camp out for an Xbox One or an LG OLED TV. 

Heck, you can watch it in line if you’re waiting to sprint inside a store at the very second the unfortunate employees – stuck working on Black Friday – turn that key and open the front doors.

Yes, there's some credence to the fact that there's an element of poor-shaming involved in America's fixation on these, but the mirror shows who we're truly are.

Also, please don't go out and fight on Black Friday, folks, even if the No. 1 entry on this list is local. It's not the right thing to do to save a few bucks.

With no further ado, the 10 best Black Friday brawls and stampedes of all time:

Honorable mention: Saginaw, Mich. (There is debate as to whether this is real; hence, its tepid inclusion).


10. Walmart: Atlanta, Texas


9. Urban Outfitters: Thousand Oaks Mall, California


8. Walmart: El Paso, Texas


7. Walmart: Stafford, Texas


6. Walmart: Little Rock, Arkansas


5. Walmart: Moline, Ill.


4. Vintage Faire Mall: Modesto, Cal.


3. Victoria’s Secret: Annapolis, Maryland


2. Galleria Mall: Roseville, Cal.


1. Franklin Mills Mall: Philadelphia!!!


Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lists Black Friday United States Fights Viral Videos Crime Philadelphia Brawls Police

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Markelle Fultz will see shoulder specialist next week at behest of his agent
112018_Fultz_USAT

Natural Disasters

Map shows haze in Philly came from California wildfire smoke
Carroll - California wildfire smoke in Philly

Fitness

6ABC reporter shares details of harrowing condition caused by over-exercising
Carroll - 6abc Jeannette Reyes

Eagles

The Eagles' five biggest needs in the 2019 NFL Draft
111918FletcherCox

Lawsuits

Kate McClure releases secret recording, claims innocence in GoFundMe scam
GoFundMe scam

Holiday

Watch 'Elf' on the big screen to celebrate movie's 15th anniversary
"Elf" Christmas movie

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.