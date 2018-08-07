More Events:

August 07, 2018

Hear stories from dozens of historical sites and landmarks in one evening

Discover where Revolutionary history was made, without having to travel the region

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museum of the American Revolution
Museum of the American Revolution Courtesy of/Museum of the American Revolution

Museum of the American Revolution is located at 101 S. Third Street.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, dozens of representatives from local historical sites and landmarks will visit the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

Museum visitors will get to hear famous and lesser-known stories of the Revolution from places like the Betsy Ross House, Valley Forge National Historical Park, Fort Mifflin and Washington Crossing Historic Park – without having to travel to each location, and for only $10.

RELATED: 2018-2019 Broadway Philadelphia season includes 13 exciting productions | Adventure Aquarium's "Sips Undersea" is a unique happy hour experience | Lunch with the dead at a Victorian picnic in Laurel Hill Cemetery

The staycation event is part of the museum's History After Hours series.

During History After Hours, visitors enjoy full access to exhibits, extended evening hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., themed programs, happy hour specials in the museum's Cross Keys Café and games.

On Aug. 21, those who stop into the café for alcoholic refreshments can hang with a young Continental Army veteran, portrayed by a historical interpreter.

Looking ahead, September's History After Hours event will be fashion-themed and October's will be Halloween-themed.

History After Hours: A Revolutionary Staycation

Tuesday, Aug. 21
5-8 p.m. | $10 per person (free for museum members)
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museum of the American Revolution Philadelphia Happy Hour Old City History Museums Food & Drink

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jim Schwartz expects big things in 2018 from Eagles CBs Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills
080618_Darby-Mills_usat

Politics

ANTIFA protesters confront conservative activists Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens at Philly restaurant
Owens and Kirk Philadelphia

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Is first-place Phillies manager Gabe Kapler crazy like a fox, or just plain crazy?
080618_Phillies-Kapler_usat

Health Stories

Lifeguard recounts how Wildwood beach helped him battle colon cancer
Cure_at_the_shore

Sponsored

Yoga on the Mat: Every Monday at Independence LIVE
Limited - Yoga on the Mat

Mental Health

Are Snapchat filters causing an increase in body dysmorphic disorder?
Person holding mirror

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.