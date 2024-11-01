Woman launched 200 feet in fatal hit-and-run in Northeast Philly, police say

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Northeast Philly in the early morning after Halloween.

The hit-and-run happened after 2 a.m. Friday on the 4800 block of Levick Street, police said. The victim, who authorities have not yet identified, is between 20 and 30 years old.

She was crossing the street when a dark-colored SUV was speeding westbound. Police said the vehicle, possibly a Nissan, knocked the woman out of her shoes and launched her about 200 feet.

The car sped away from the scene, southbound on Torresdale Avenue. Medics and police officers responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. and pronounced the woman dead at 2:57 a.m.

Police are collecting parts of the car off the street and are looking at surveillance footage of the incident, including video from a nearby home that shows the SUV speeding and the woman's body coming to rest on the ground, NBC10 reports.

According to statistics from the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, there have been 31 fatal hit-and-run incidents in Philly this year. In October, Strawberry Mansion resident Sharrell Holiday was struck and killed in Fairmount Park while in her wheelchair.