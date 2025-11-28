Holiday Horses and Bazaar kicks off the season at Northwestern Stables in Fairmount Park

Northwestern Stables will open its barn doors for the annual Holiday Horses and Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 6, bringing a mix of seasonal activities to the Wissahickon section of Fairmount Park. The free event begins at 10 a.m. and offers a relaxed way to kick off the holiday season.

The barn will be decorated for the season, and visitors can browse handmade gifts from local vendors, check out holiday-themed games and grab seasonal food and beverages. A silent auction and raffle will also be set up throughout the day, with proceeds supporting the care of the stables’ horses.

Jackie Koehler/Northwestern Stables

Families can take holiday photos with Santa, who will be joined by one of the stables’ horses, and children can enjoy guided horse rides during the event. Both activities require advance reservations due to limited availability.

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Northwestern Stables

120 W Northwestern Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Photos with Santa: $28.52

Horse rides: $17.85

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



