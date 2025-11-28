Holiday Horses and Bazaar kicks off the season at Northwestern Stables in Fairmount Park

November 28, 2025
Northwestern Stables will open its barn doors for the annual Holiday Horses and Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 6, bringing a mix of seasonal activities to the Wissahickon section of Fairmount Park. The free event begins at 10 a.m. and offers a relaxed way to kick off the holiday season.
The barn will be decorated for the season, and visitors can browse handmade gifts from local vendors, check out holiday-themed games and grab seasonal food and beverages. A silent auction and raffle will also be set up throughout the day, with proceeds supporting the care of the stables’ horses.
Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Northwestern Stables
120 W Northwestern Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Photos with Santa: $28.52
Horse rides: $17.85
