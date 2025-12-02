More Events:

December 02, 2025

Holiday performances fill Stockton’s December schedule

From Hanukkah tunes to “The Nutcracker,” December’s performances are open to all and now on sale.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
The Nutcracker performed at Stockton University Provided Courtesy/The Atlantic City Ballet

Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center welcomes back the Atlantic City Ballet’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13.

Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway is stacking its December calendar with music, dance and seasonal shows on both the main stage and in the Campus Center Theatre.

The month begins Sunday, Dec. 7, with two events. The LeeVees bring a Hanukkah set to the mainstage at 2 p.m., mixing humor and high-energy songs from their album “Chanukah Rocks.” Later that evening, Stockton’s annual Holiday Choral Concert starts at 7 p.m., featuring singers from the Stockton Chorale, University Chorus and the Stockton Oratorio Society.

“The Nutcracker” returns to campus the following weekend with three performances by the Atlantic City Ballet on Friday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A student matinee at 10:30 a.m. Friday offers a reduced ticket price for school groups.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, the Bay Atlantic Symphony takes the stage at 2 p.m. for “Sing in the Holidays.” Soprano Natalie Conte will perform “Gesu Bambino” and “O Holy Night,” and the afternoon includes several carol singalongs.

The season wraps up Monday, Dec. 15, when Ed Vezinho & the Jim Ward Big Band return for their annual tribute to the music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Campus Center Theatre.

Ticket prices vary by performance. Details and purchasing information are available at stockton.edu/pac or through the box office at 609-652-9000.

