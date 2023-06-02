More News:

June 02, 2023

Man wanted for killing girlfriend, ex-wife in New York is apprehended in Center City bar

Timothy Taylor, 35, was found at a bar on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street on Friday morning by U.S. Marshals

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
ny murder arrest Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Timothy Taylor, 35, was arrested at a bar on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street on Friday. He had been wanted by New York authorities for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend in Brooklyn, and then two weeks later killing his ex-wife Schenectady.

A Brooklyn man suspected of killing his pregnant girlfriend inside the couple's apartment and then two weeks later killing his ex-wife in upstate New York was arrested in Philadelphia on Friday morning, U.S. Marshals said.

U.S. Marshals received information that Taylor, 35, had come to Philadelphia on Wednesday, and on Friday at 9:30 a.m., members of the fugitive task force were notified he might be in Center City. Taylor was found at a bar on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street later that morning and was into custody. He was processed at Philadelphia police headquarters.

Taylor allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Theresa Gregg, with a screwdriver inside the couple's apartment in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood on May 13. Gregg was a police office with New York City's Department of Homeless Services, the New York Daily New reported. Her body was found by her twin daughters.

Then on May 28, U.S. Marshals said Taylor allegedly killed his ex-wife, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, in Schenectady, New York, which is about three hours north of Brooklyn,

Folkes-Taylor and Taylor divorced in 2021, and she had an order of protection against her ex-husband, CBS New York reported earlier this week. Folkes-Taylor and Taylor had two children together.

The New York Daily News reported that if it's proven Taylor killed his ex-wife, she would be the second woman in her family to die of domestic violence — her sibling, Kalisha Bosier, was shot and killed by her boyfriend, while pregnant, in 2001.

