March 09, 2026

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Philly with its ‘Glow-N-Fire’ show

The family-friendly tour stops at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Aug. 29-30 with monster truck stunts, motocross tricks and a new truck debut.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live - Philadelphia

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will bring its “Glow-N-Fire” tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia on Aug. 29-30, featuring stunt driving, motocross tricks and a new truck debuting on the 2026 tour.

Families who enjoy monster trucks, loud engines and plenty of arena spectacle will have a chance to see it all up close later this summer.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will bring its “Glow-N-Fire” tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena for three shows on Aug. 29 and 30.

The touring production brings the toy brand’s oversized trucks to life with racing, jumps and stunt driving designed for kids and longtime monster truck fans alike.

Trucks expected to appear include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Skelesaurus. The show also features freestyle motocross riders performing aerial tricks, including a no-handed front flip, along with a fire-breathing robot dinosaur that crushes cars during the performance.

The 2026 tour will also introduce a new truck called Rhinomite, a rhinoceros-themed vehicle making its debut this year.

Showtimes are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire

Aug. 29 & 30
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

