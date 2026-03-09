Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Philly with its ‘Glow-N-Fire’ show

Families who enjoy monster trucks, loud engines and plenty of arena spectacle will have a chance to see it all up close later this summer.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will bring its “Glow-N-Fire” tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena for three shows on Aug. 29 and 30.

The touring production brings the toy brand’s oversized trucks to life with racing, jumps and stunt driving designed for kids and longtime monster truck fans alike.

Trucks expected to appear include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Skelesaurus. The show also features freestyle motocross riders performing aerial tricks, including a no-handed front flip, along with a fire-breathing robot dinosaur that crushes cars during the performance.

The 2026 tour will also introduce a new truck called Rhinomite, a rhinoceros-themed vehicle making its debut this year.

Showtimes are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Aug. 29 & 30

Xfinity Mboile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



