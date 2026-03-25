Shuttered DoubleTree in Plymouth Meeting is selling everything, from ice machines to hotel art

The shuttered DoubleTree in Plymouth Meeting is selling off the contents of its hotel rooms, lobby, laundry room, restaurant and banquet hall — right down to the framed rooster paintings.

The liquidation sale will open to the public Thursday on site at 640 Fountain Road. Items from 250 guest rooms and the wider hotel will be up for grabs on a first-come, first-served basis, with prices fixed per piece.

Those pieces include king beds for $115, pillows for $2 and televisions for $39-$179. The lobby chandelier is going for $350, but the ones from the banquet hall/meeting rooms are bundled in pairs at $125. Mirrors, lamps, hair dryers, clock radios and mini fridges are also part of the sale.

Provided image/International Content Liquidations, Inc. The DoubleTree liquidation sale will include commercial kitchen equipment from its restaurant and bar.

Commercial equipment like breakfast buffet stations, ice machines and housekeeping's heavy-duty vacuum cleaners are listed, too. Aspiring emcees can stock up on mobile party gear including portable dance floors and microphones. The popcorn machine is $100, and the Christmas tree is slightly pricier at $125.

The DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia West, which closed in November, will welcome shoppers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Thursday and continuing daily until the inventory is gone. Sunday hours, however, will be noon-5 p.m.

The firm handling the sale is also offering private appointments. Interested buyers can call 610-500-3783.

Provided image/International Content Liquidations, Inc. Hotel art, like the framed piece above, is included in the liquidation sale.

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