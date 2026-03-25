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March 25, 2026

Shuttered DoubleTree in Plymouth Meeting is selling everything, from ice machines to hotel art

The liquidation sale opens Thursday and will continue each day until all of the beds, mini fridges, TVs and other items are gone.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Hotels
DoubleTree liquidation sale Provided image/International Content Liquidations, Inc.

A liquidation firm is selling off the contents of 250 guest rooms in the shuttered DoubleTree in Plymouth Meeting. Items from the lobby, restaurant and banquet hall are also available to purchase.

The shuttered DoubleTree in Plymouth Meeting is selling off the contents of its hotel rooms, lobby, laundry room, restaurant and banquet hall — right down to the framed rooster paintings.

MORE: Rocky statue moves inside art museum for new exhibit exploring how it became a 'pilgrimage for underdogs'

The liquidation sale will open to the public Thursday on site at 640 Fountain Road. Items from 250 guest rooms and the wider hotel will be up for grabs on a first-come, first-served basis, with prices fixed per piece.

Those pieces include king beds for $115, pillows for $2 and televisions for $39-$179. The lobby chandelier is going for $350, but the ones from the banquet hall/meeting rooms are bundled in pairs at $125. Mirrors, lamps, hair dryers, clock radios and mini fridges are also part of the sale.

Hotel buffet equipmentProvided image/International Content Liquidations, Inc.

The DoubleTree liquidation sale will include commercial kitchen equipment from its restaurant and bar.


Commercial equipment like breakfast buffet stations, ice machines and housekeeping's heavy-duty vacuum cleaners are listed, too. Aspiring emcees can stock up on mobile party gear including portable dance floors and microphones. The popcorn machine is $100, and the Christmas tree is slightly pricier at $125.

The DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia West, which closed in November, will welcome shoppers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Thursday and continuing daily until the inventory is gone. Sunday hours, however, will be noon-5 p.m. 

The firm handling the sale is also offering private appointments. Interested buyers can call 610-500-3783.

Hotel artProvided image/International Content Liquidations, Inc.

Hotel art, like the framed piece above, is included in the liquidation sale.


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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Hotels Plymouth Meeting Sales Montgomery County

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