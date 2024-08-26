More Health:

August 26, 2024

Being more flexible may extend your life; here are some stretching exercises that can help

A new study finds people with greater flexibility are less likely to die of natural causes. Adults should stretch 2-3 times each week, experts say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
flexibility longetivity Anupam Mahapatra/Unsplash

A new study found that people who were less flexible had higher rates of mortality, but flexibility can be improved with regular stretching.

Flexibility is a common component of recommended exercise for people of all ages, and new research suggests that people who are more flexible may live longer.

The study used 20 joint movements involving the ankle, shoulder, knee, wrist, hip, elbow and trunk to test the flexibility of 3,139 Brazilians ages 46-65 over 28 years. Researchers found that greater flexibility is linked to lower risk of natural death, excluding COVD-19, and that women, on average, were 35% more flexible than men.

MOREThe components of a healthy lifestyle go beyond diet and exercise

Flexibility is defined as "the ability of a joint or series of joints to move through an unrestricted, pain free range of motion," according to UC Davis Health. Minimum ranges of flexibility are necessary to maintain joint and total body health, but there has not been much research on its effects on lifespan — unlike other types of exercise, including cardiovascular and resistance training. 

"Our findings support the significance of flexibility as an integral component of health-related physical fitness. ... This association lends further support for considering flexibility as a component of health-related physical fitness," the study authors wrote.

Along with boosting longevity, flexibility also is needed to release muscle tension, help with soreness, improve endurance and promote relaxation.

"If a muscle doesn't have the ability to sufficiently relax and stretch, it will change your body's biomechanics, potentially leading to strain or stress on other parts of the body," Bryant Walrod, a sports medicine practitioner and assistant professor of clinical family medicine at The Ohio State University, told Everyday Health last year. 

Healthy adults should do flexibility exercises for all major muscle-tendon groups — including the neck, shoulders, chest, trunk, lower back, hips, legs and ankles — at least two to three times a week, according to Harvard Health Publishing. For best results, a total of 60 seconds should be spent on each stretching exercise. In other words, if you can hold a stretch for 15 seconds, repeating it three more times would be ideal. If you can hold the stretch for 20 seconds, two more repetitions are recommended.

To improve flexibility, experts recommend a combination of breath work — since general flexibility is influenced by the way we breathe — as well as static stretching and dynamic stretching. A 2021 study also found that lifting weights may work just as well for improving flexibility as stretching. 

Here are some stretching exercises that can help improve flexibility:

Static stretching

In static stretching, people move a muscle as far as it can go without feeling pain, and then hold the position for 20 to 45 seconds. The static stretches should be repeated two to three times each. Examples of static stretching include touching your toes to stretch the hamstrings, holding both sides of a doorframe and stepping forward to stretch the chest muscles, and hugging your knees to your chest to stretch the glutes. 

But static stretching is not recommended to be performed before engaging in exercise, because it's been found to decrease strength and performance. Static stretching is best done as a way to cool down or throughout the day to loosen tight muscles. 

Here's an example of a five-minute static stretching exercise:

Dynamic stretching

Dynamic stretches gently move joints through their full ranges of motion, increasing blood flow to the muscles and connective tissues. Dynamic stretching also can promote increased flexibility for more than one muscle group at a time.

Some examples of dynamic stretches include leg swings, walking lunges, hip circles, torso twists and arm circles. Unlike static stretching, dynamic stretches are ideal to perform before workouts.

Here's an example of a five-minute dynamic stretching routine:

Yoga

Practicing yoga or tai chi regularly also can help build flexibility.

For those who want to increase flexibility through yoga, the Hatha, Vinyasa or Yin styles may be the best options, according to Healthline. If you can't make it to a class, many poses can easily be done at home. Healthline recommends the "intense side stretch" pose for back flexibility, cat-cow for core flexibility, and low lunge for hip flexibility, among others. Each pose should be held between 30-60 seconds.

Below is an example of a 20-minute yoga routine designed to boost flexibility:

Tai chi

Tai chi is a gentle, low-impact form of exercise in which you perform a series of motions while focusing on deep, slow breaths, according to Cleveland Clinic. Originating in China as a martial art, it involves a series of movements without pausing. Along with improving muscle strength and balance, tai chi has also been found to boost upper body and lower body flexibility.

An example of tai chi stretches to help with flexibility can be viewed below:

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Exercise Philadelphia Wellness Research Mortality Studies Aging Adult Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

IBX: The Cover Story: Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Philadelphia Fire Department truck in North Philly, police say

fire department truck crash

Travel

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls

Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Children's Health

Infectious diseases spike when kids return to school − here's what you can do about it

School Illness Prevention

Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds reveals why Rob McElhenney was cut from 'Deadpool'

Rob McElhenney Deadpool

Eagles

Jahan Dotson discusses trade being a 'shock,' joining talent-filled Eagles team

Jahan Dotson Eagles Press Conference

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

museum american revolution labor day

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved