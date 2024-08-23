The components of a healthy lifestyle go beyond diet and exercise

Americans are bombarded with advertisements that promote the benefits of diet and exercise, so it's only natural that many people respond with knee-jerk reactions to join a gym, adopt the latest dieting fad or buy an exercise wardrobe.

There is nothing inherently wrong with these responses, but the likelihood that they'll translate into sustainable behavior change would be increased significantly if people understood the broader underpinnings.

Pursuing a lifestyle is a multi-faceted proposition that extends well beyond diet and exercise into the psychosocial dimensions of our behavior. It involves our motivations, relationships, habits and potential enjoyment of healthy practices. Call it my "eyes wide open" strategy, a more comprehensive approach that guides my advocacy for men's health and increases success for men and women of all ages.

Over a number of columns, I've described the social and mental aspects of living healthy. These are important topics for success that don't always get much consideration, particularly from men focused on exercise. Science-based tips on building habits that can increase your self-control and build willpower are at the core of any long-term change, and are another frequent topic of mine. And finally, there are the ancillary tactics that can make a contribution to your overall health, like cold showers, hydration, sleep, sex, optimism and laughter.

A healthy lifestyle is an encompassing way-of-being that includes multiple behaviors, some of which can be fun, fulfilling and even inspiring. Yes, activities like diet and exercise can be onerous, but the science tells us that, with persistence, what starts as onerous can transform into ingrained habits driven by internal motivation.

So, as fall approaches and the kids go back to school, maybe, just maybe, the season will prompt you to do your own homework on healthy living. To encourage you, I offer my five top lessons from experts in psychology and medicine. None have anything directly to do with diet and exercise, but everything to do with giving you the broader insight you need to get an "A" this year in personal health.

Find your motivation

Motivation is necessary for behavioral change. It's finding a strong "why" behind your lifestyle and then continually reinforcing it. In my research on healthy men over 50, I found overwhelming evidence that they point to their social and emotional relationships, their spouses or significant others, children and grandchildren. Whether their goals were to travel with their spouses, dance at their daughters' weddings or swim with their grandchildren, they made clear and conscious connections between their health and their social ambitions.

Finding your motivation is important, but keeping it strong and active is even more so. A deep dive into your relationships can serve as an effective means to sustain the motivation to stick with your lifestyle. Consider the milestone events in the lives of your family that you'll want to experience, like weddings and graduations. Establish social habits like a weekly dinner out with your wife or getaways with your adult kids or grandchildren. Anticipation is one of the most powerful and commonly used tools in the toolbox of healthy behavior, so the more you can fill your calendar with fun and fulfilling events, the stronger the inspiration to stay healthy.

Finally, keep in mind that psychologists remind us that adherence to what may initially be onerous exercise or dietary regimens, solely inspired by external factors, may eventually transition to internalized, self-directed habits that you enjoy! Yes, the science says it is possible.

Embrace medical care

It is well documented that men have a general aversion to seeing a doctor, let alone committing to an annual check-up or getting screened for a suspicious condition. This behavior is often linked to traditional views on masculinity which define a trip to the doctor as a sign of weakness or being "unmanly." It's ridiculous.

Regular check-ups and screenings can save your life. Before starting any exercise program or diet, discuss it with your primary care doctor. If you don't have one, ask your spouse to help, or simply search the internet. There are many choices available.

Find a partner

Healthy behavior is a team sport. You'll increase your chances of maintaining your habits if you share the journey with a spouse, adult child or friends. It's especially true for men as we age.

Relationships bring accountability, support and motivation — essential components to adopting a healthy lifestyle. And while making new friends may be a bit challenging for men of a certain age, the rewards are worth the effort. The science shows a direct link between health and the happiness that genuine friendships can bring.

Don't ignore your mind

A man's emotional, psychological and social wellbeing is an important part of his overall health and wellbeing. Your mental state determines how well you handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. It deserves equal attention to your physical heath, and when necessary, professional help.

If you have any hesitation stemming from the perception that acknowledging concerns with depression is not manly, take note that the National Football League and some Philadelphia Eagles are among those leading the advocacy for the treatment of mental health conditions.

Design your lifestyle architecture

Lifestyle architecture is the term I use to describe how you bring together or design the behaviors that comprise your new life. Think of it as a reconciliation of the best practices I've presented and your personal circumstances. And just like the architecture of a building, habits represent the engineering within the architecture that makes it all work together.

To kick off this year, I reviewed the top habit-building tips from experts. They include practices for maintaining the social relationships that inspire your commitment to good health. Bottom line, habits, whether they involve exercise, diet, social or mental health, are what makes your overall lifestyle design work. For the most challenging tasks, they build willpower and help you internalize your motivation to the point where you enjoy your lifestyle.

There you have it. Five lessons that don't include an exercise program or diet but have everything to do with succeeding in your quest for a healthy lifestyle. This fall, use these lessons and employ all the tools in the lifestyle catalogue to make the honor roll of healthy behavior.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.