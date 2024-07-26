The best way to ensure longevity is by paying attention to your lifestyle

For anyone who still needed convincing that a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risks of disease and improve physical and mental health, new research from the American Cancer Society makes it abundantly clear.

A study published earlier this month found that 40% of cancer cases (excluding non-melanoma skin cancers) and nearly half of cancer deaths in adults 30 and older could be prevented by adopting healthy behaviors. Cancer cases were about even between men (40.5%) and women (39.5%).

Among 19 of 30 cancers studied, more than half of the cancer cases and deaths were attributable to the potentially "modifiable risk factors" which account for more cancer cases and deaths than any other known factors, according to the study authors.

Comparing cancer with illnesses like heart disease and diabetes, Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told CNN that “core behavioral risk factors” — quitting smoking, eating well and exercising, for example — can make a “dramatic difference in the rates and outcomes of chronic diseases."

Reports from other medical experts support the American Cancer Society’s findings and extend the application of lifestyle and risk reduction to other diseases. UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine says lifestyle changes can decrease cancer risk, and in some cases, prevent it from developing. While acknowledging that not all cancer is preventable, UCLA cites the World Health Organization’s estimate that 30%-50% of cancer cases may be prevented by altering lifestyle risk factors.

Boston University’s Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine also says a healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of disease and death. Researchers there studying cardiovascular health found that “participants with intermediate or ideal cardiovascular health were 33% less likely to develop hypertension, approximately 25% less likely to develop diabetes, chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, and 14% less likely to die compared to individuals in poor cardiovascular health.” Their conclusion: healthy behaviors that result in better cardiovascular condition are beneficial and important throughout the course of life.

So, the beat goes on. Want to live longer in good health, and extend your “health span?” Looking to extend your biological age beyond your chronological age? Would you find value in having the energy to lead an active social life and maximize your personal relationships?

Through 135 columns over the past five years, I’ve beat the drum for men over 50 – and men and women of all ages, for that matter – to adopt healthy lifestyles, outlining the benefits that extend from lowering cancer risk to getting a better night’s sleep. I’ve presented study after study documenting evidenced-based research that health, happiness and fulfillment is enhanced through even the most modest attention to your health. This study from the American Cancer Society represents the latest installment in that incredibly strong body of research.

Still, behavior change remains one of the most challenging dimensions of life, so while the case for living healthy is strong, the data on the growth of behavior-impacted disease is equally so. Lifestyle offers a level of control over your health. Recognizing this tremendous opportunity and creating your own behavior-sustaining habits is the first step to leverage the health benefits.

Your personal infrastructure

In her book "How to Change," Katy Milkman concludes that transformative behavior change (of the type needed to sustain a healthy lifestyle), is more like treating a chronic condition than a temporary ailment. The ongoing challenges of temptation, forgetfulness, a lack of confidence, and laziness are like symptoms of chronic disease that require “constant vigilance,” Milkman writes.

I have advanced a similar position in my book, "Crack The Code," and in numerous columns for PhillyVoice, characterizing the need for continual diligence as analogous to constructing one’s own personal infrastructure or guardrails – strategies that keep you focused on your “why” and the day-to-day tactics that create the rhythm that ensures sustainability. Examples include building habits, the power of partnerships and the importance of embracing change when life’s circumstances or aging requires a change in your daily rituals.

Defining healthy habits

So, what does it mean to live healthy? Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health spells it out. While experts may differ on some details, the Harvard definition illustrates the key factors recognized by most experts. They include a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids, and limits on unhealthy foods like red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages, trans fat and sodium. Others include at least 30 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous physical activity, maintaining a body mass index between 18.5 and 24.9, no smoking and moderate alcohol intake – one daily drink for women and two for men.

Finally, it's critical to recognize that a healthy lifestyle also benefits your social, emotional and psychological well-being. According to Penn State University, diet, exercise and stress reduction can have a significant impact on improving one’s mental health, and healthy behaviors overall can help prevent the onset or worsening of these conditions.

The health impact of your lifestyle is no secret. Doctors routinely tell patients to stop smoking, lose weight and exercise. The trick is following the doctor’s orders. Even those with the best intentions find it difficult to sustain good practices and turn them into habits that are maintained over a lifetime.

Studies like the latest from the American Cancer Society make it crystal clear that the consequences of ignoring your lifestyle are dire. You’re giving up an opportunity to influence the quality and quantity of your life. No matter your age or circumstances, the experts say it’s never too late – particularly when you have the best practices from the world’s top medical professionals to guide you. Follow their lead.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.