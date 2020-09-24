How to watch Gov. Phil Murphy’s live chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s leading infectious disease experts, will get together for an online discussion on Thursday morning.

The chat, scheduled to take place at 11:15 a.m., will be held via Facebook Live over on Murphy’s Facebook page. The conversation will focus on COVID-19 and the impact of the virus on New Jersey, the first-term Democratic governor said.

Participants may leave questions for the discussion on Twitter by using the hashtag #AskFauciNJ.

“I'm really looking forward to my discussion with Dr. Fauci,” Murphy said on Wednesday. “I hope you'll all join in. He's been really good to us as a state, whether it's on a VTC call in a group or in private conversations.”

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health since 1984.

The physician is one of several members of President Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, which has been responsible for overseeing the nation’s response to the public health crisis.

The 79-year-old Fauci has advised every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan over public health matters, including HIV/AIDS. A graduate of both Holy Cross and Cornell, Fauci has received several awards over the years for his contributions to immunology.

New Jersey has been one of the hardest-hit states by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has had 200,580 confirmed coronavirus cases and 14,285 lab-confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March. There are roughly 1,800 more fatalities that are believed to be caused by the virus.

New Jersey has the eighth-highest total number of coronavirus cases and third-highest total number of lab-confirmed deaths among all states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If one includes the state’s probable fatality count, New Jersey has had a higher death toll due to the virus than any other state.