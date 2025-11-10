How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

If you're among the 10 million NFL fans who, as Youtube TV subscribers, are blocked out from watching the Eagles and Packers do battle on Monday Night Football, you've no doubt heard the bad news.

Emails went out to subscribers this weekend, explaining that the negotiations between Youtube and Disney have stalled and that a $20 rebate will be on the way. It doesn't sound like the game will be watchable on their app.

Eagles and Packers fans would rather just watch the platform they paid for. But time is of the essence, and with kickoff just after 8 p.m., there have to be other options, right?

The game will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC locally, but that doesn't matter as all three channels are unavailable right now on YouTubeTV as the sides can't come to terms on a carriage fee. If you have a way to watch basic cable or a friend with a Comcast subscription, maybe it's a good time for a hang out.

There are a few other streaming options, most of them will cost you that $20 or more — but there are a few savvy ways to watch the game for free as well.

Get an ESPN or Disney+ bundle

The most direct way to watch the game is to sign up for a $29.99 per month subscription to ESPN (or a bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+ for the same price). There is no ESPN or Disney free trial.

A simple and cheap way to get the Eagles-Packers game is to grab 24-hours of access to Sling, which has access to all of the channels broadcasting the game. It costs $4.99.

This is a cheaper option — NFL has its own app and it offers access to in market and primetime games, which includes Monday Night Football. It's $6.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.

A rival of YouTubeTV, FUBO offers a free five-day trial for new members. You'll have to input a credit card, but if you remember to cancel before the five days expire you will be able to save the $54.99 you'll be charged per month.

DirectTV is doing the same thing, looking to siphon off some of YouTubeTV's customers with a free trial. Sign up for the five-day offer, but make sure to cancel before you're charged for the full $49.99 per month.

It's annoying, it's obnoxious, and it's unfair. But if you put in about five minutes of work and set a reminder on your phone, it shouldn't be too hard to watch the Birds and Packers in a highly anticipated Week 10 NFC battle and do it for free.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports