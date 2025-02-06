Howard Eskin's pivot to podcasting starts by reminiscing with Charles Barkley about gambling at the Borgata

Less than two months after his abrupt departure from SportsRadio 94WIP, Howard Eskin is back in Philly sports talk with a new podcast that welcomed NBA legend Charles Barkley as the show's first guest on Wednesday night.

Eskin and Barkley have known each other since the mid-1980s, when Eskin was just getting started at WIP and Barkley was beginning his NBA career with the 76ers. Both have had their share of public controversy over the years, from Barkley spitting on a fan during a game in 1991 to Eskin admitting he gave an "unwanted kiss" to a woman at Citizens Bank Park in May.

"I look at my life, I look at your life. It's been crazy, man, all the things that have happened," Barkley said. "It's been such an amazing journey and amazing ride. ... You've been a great friend for a long time. Your work ethic is ridiculous."

With Barkley's permission, Eskin shared a story about an experience they had together at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Eskin didn't say when it took place.

"You're playing blackjack, playing multiple hands. You're down close to $400,000, and you get it down to $200,000. ... I said, 'Charles, you've cut yourself $200,000. Let's go,'" Eskin said.

But Barkley refused to quit on his luck.

"You walked out winning $600,000," Eskin said. "But you're different than anyone else. You wanted to walk out with cash. So you got the cash. It took them forever to count the cash. And we had security take us out."

Barkley recalled a different part of the story.

"That's when I (knew) you were a coward because you got half the money. I got half the money. You're walking around like you've got your head on a swivel. I said, 'Howard, relax. If anybody comes and tries to take this money, I'm going to beat their ass not half to death — all the way to death.'"

Eskin and Barkley's conversation dove into topics ranging from the modern NBA and "player entitlement" to the plight of the 76ers and the Eagles' chances against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Barkley said he's riding with the Eagles on Sunday.

"I'm all in on the Eagles. I'm all in. And I'm going to bet a pretty penny on the Eagles," he said. "The Eagles have been the best team in football for the last two months. I'm going to bet big on the Eagles. And let me tell you something else, Howard. I'm going to shock you right now. It ain't even going to be close."

Eskin, 73, parted ways with WIP in December after 38 years. The Inquirer reported Eskin "forcibly grabbed" a female employee of WIP station owner Audacy at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philly a little over a week before his departure. Eskin later called the allegations a "smear campaign" and denied that the dispute at the bar became physical. At the time, Eskin said he did not plan to retire.

When he announced his new podcast earlier this week, Eskin said he envisions the show as a continuation of his decades-long commentary on Philly sports. He said some episodes will have guests and others will be done solo.

"I know some of you like it, some of you don’t like it, some of you don’t like me, and some of you hate me, and some of you love me, but here’s the one thing I know. Hopefully I’ve gained your respect," Eskin said.

Barkley, 61, made headlines this week with an announcement about his own broadcasting future. The longtime "Inside the NBA" analyst said he will not be leaving TNT Sports next season when the league begins its new broadcast deal with NBC Sports, Amazon and ESPN. Barkley is still deciding whether he will stick with "Inside the NBA" as part of a licensing deal that will air the TNT Sports show on ESPN.

“I’m hoping this thing comes together and I can stay with TNT and ESPN, but as I’ve said it’s all going to be dictated on my work only," Barkley said during an appearance on "Inside the NBA" co-host Ernie Johnson's "The Steam Room" podcast. "I’m not going to work more as I get older. And I’m going to sit down with ESPN and TNT more because I just need to know if I’m going to continue working. That’s my only decision going forward, how much I’m going to work.”

Eskin told Barkley he has no intention to retire any time soon.

"I always say, as long as I'm having fun — and if you're not having fun, you're not trying hard enough — as long as I'm having fun, I'm not going anywhere," Eskin said.