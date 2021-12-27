'How I Met Your Father' among new titles coming to Hulu in January

December 27, 2021
The list of new movies and TV shows arriving to Hulu in January is highlighted by "How I Met Your Father," the much-anticipated sequel series to "How I Met Your Mother."
The spinoff show will star Hilary Duff as Sophie, a mother who tells her son how she met his father. The story itself takes place in 2021 as Sophie and her friends discover more about who they are, what they want from life and how to find love in a world of dating apps.
The 10-episode series also features Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma. The series mirrors its predecessor, which aired for nine seasons on CBS from 2005-2014.
"How I Met Your Mother" centered around Ted Mosby, played by Jason Radnor, telling his children how he met their mother. The story was told through the experiences of Mosby and his four friends living in New York City.
The Emmy-Award winning series also starred Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders and Alyson Hannigan. Philly native Bob Saget served as the show's narrator.
"How I Met Your Father" will debut Jan. 18 on Hulu.
Other notable titles arriving to the streaming platform next month include the teen comedy film "Sex Appeal" and new episodes of the workplace sitcom "Abbott Elementary."
"Armageddon" and "Jingle All The Way" are among the movies leaving Hulu in January.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary Special
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022
Black Ink Crew (Season 4)
The Challenge (Season 33)
Dark Side of the 90s (Season 1)
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 8)
Vice Versa: Chyna (Season 1)
Vice Versa: College Sports Inc. (Season 1)
10,000 BC
(500) Days Of Summer
A Night at the Roxbury
A Soldier's Story
Alfie
All the Right Moves
Amistad
An Officer and a Gentleman
Astro Boy
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Rain
Black Sunday
Case 39
Charlie's Angels
The Collection
Commando
Coneheads
Courage Under Fire
Coyote Ugly
Crime Story
Date Night
Devil in a Blue Dress
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Dolphin Tale 2
The Duchess
Dunston Checks In
Escape from Alcatraz
Falling for Figaro
Fire in the Sky
The Foot Fist Way
Forces of Nature
Fred Claus
Furry Vengeance
G.I. Jane
Georgia Rule
Gimme Shelter
The Haunting
Head of State
Heartburn
Hidalgo
Hitman: Agent 47
Home for the Holidays
Hondo
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Hotel for Dogs
Hugo
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
Jacob's Ladder
The King of Comedy
Labios Rojos
Last of the Mohicans
Lifeguard
Look Who's Talking Too
Look Who's Talking Now
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Midnight In Paris
Moulin Rouge
Mr. Holland's Opus
New Year's Eve
Nick of Time
Norm of the North
Once Upon a Time in the West
Open Range
Ordinary People
Panic Room
Paranormal Activity 3
Paycheck
The Perfect Storm
Phenomenon
Prophecy
Real Genius
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Resident Evil
Revolutionary Road
The Sandlot
Semi-Pro
Sense and Sensibility
Seven
Sex And The City
Sex And The City 2
Sinister
The Soloist
Space Jam
The Squid And The Whale
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
The Stepford Wives
Sydney White
Three Days of the Condor
The Three Stooges
The Two Faces Of January
What a Girl Wants
What About Bob?
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
When In Rome
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
Wuthering Heights
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married
Next Level Chef (Series premiere)
Real Housewives of New Jersey (Season 11)
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
911: Lone Star (Season 3 premiere)
The Bachelor (Season 26 premiere)
The Cleaning Lady (Series premiere)
Kenan (Season 2 premiere)
Abbott Elementary (Season 1)
Judge Steve Harvey (Series premiere)
This Is Us (Season 6 premiere)
Black-ish (Season 8 premiere)
I Can See Your Voice (Season 2 premiere)
The Amazing Race (Seasons 30-31)
Survivor (Season 37)
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Series premiere)
Women of the Movement (Series premiere)
Pharma Bro
The Golden Palace
Call Me Kat (Season 2 premiere)
Pivoting (Series premiere)
Ailey
Black Bear
I'm Your Man
Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 6)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Season 2 premiere)
My Best Friend's Girl
Sex Appeal
Bergman Island
Dark Side of the Ring (Complete Season 3B)
Bad Rap
Main Street
Marjorie Prime
Rewind
Serious Moonlight
Sprinter
Woman Thou Art Loosed
Zero Days
Georgetown
How I Met Your Father (Series premiere)
Darwin's Game (Season 1)
The Irregular at Magic High School (Season 1)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition (Season 1)
Your Lie in April (Season 1)
The Estate
Single Drunk Female (Series premiere)
American Night
Promised Land (Series premiere)
Dirty Grandpa
Mayday
Grown-ish (Season 4B premiere)
Stop and Go
Small Engine Repair
Monarch (Series premiere)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Maggie's Plan
Bottom Fink
The Detective
Don't Bother To Knock
Jane Eyre
Laura
Niagara
In a World…
I'm Your Man
I Wake Up Screaming
Night and the City
Panic in the Streets
Violent Saturday
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
The Tax Collector
What to Expect When You're Expecting
A Christmas Wedding Tail
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Alex Cross
Alpha & Omega
Armageddon
The Bank Job
The Beach
Beauty & The Briefcase
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Swan
Borat
Boys Don't Cry
Boyz N' The Hood
Christmas Cupid
The Comedian
Days of Heaven
Desperately Seeking Santa
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Elektra
Elena Undone
Free Fall
French Postcards
Gayby
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Gulliver's Travels
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Holiday in Handcuffs
Holidaze
Hurricane Bianca
Jingle All The Way
Just Charlie
King Arthur
Kingpin
Love Potion No. 9
The Mistle-Tones
Never Been Kissed
No Sleep 'til Christmas
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Pit Stop
Plaza Suite
Same Time, Next Christmas
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Santa's Little Helper
Shane
Six Days, Seven Nights
Snow
Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Sordid Lives
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Nemesis
Were The World Mine
