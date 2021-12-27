'How I Met Your Father' among new titles coming to Hulu in January

The list of new movies and TV shows arriving to Hulu in January is highlighted by "How I Met Your Father," the much-anticipated sequel series to "How I Met Your Mother."

The spinoff show will star Hilary Duff as Sophie, a mother who tells her son how she met his father. The story itself takes place in 2021 as Sophie and her friends discover more about who they are, what they want from life and how to find love in a world of dating apps.

The 10-episode series also features Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma. The series mirrors its predecessor, which aired for nine seasons on CBS from 2005-2014.

"How I Met Your Mother" centered around Ted Mosby, played by Jason Radnor, telling his children how he met their mother. The story was told through the experiences of Mosby and his four friends living in New York City.

The Emmy-Award winning series also starred Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders and Alyson Hannigan. Philly native Bob Saget served as the show's narrator.

"How I Met Your Father" will debut Jan. 18 on Hulu.

Other notable titles arriving to the streaming platform next month include the teen comedy film "Sex Appeal" and new episodes of the workplace sitcom "Abbott Elementary."

"Armageddon" and "Jingle All The Way" are among the movies leaving Hulu in January.

What's coming to Hulu in January:

What's leaving Hulu in January:

