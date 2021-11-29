15th season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' among titles coming to Hulu in December

November 29, 2021
The long-awaited return of The Gang is finally here.
The 15th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FXX, cementing it as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history.
But for those who don't catch new episodes as they premiere on FXX, the eight-episode season will be available to stream on Hulu, along with the entire "Always Sunny" catalog.
It's been two years since we last saw our friends from Paddy's Pub, and the new season is sure to cover all that has transpired in the meantime.
The premise of the new season is that the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world, and The Gang needs to adapt if they want to survive. Their solution to the public health crisis is to take their shenanigans on a trip to Ireland.
The trailer for the new season also includes a revelation from Frank Reynolds – played by Danny DeVito – that he had previous dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as a number of misfortunes for Kaitlin Olson's character, Dee Reynolds.
Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic writing scripts for the upcoming season, which is also expected to hit on many of the political themes from the past year.
The show's stars have teased photos for the upcoming season in recent months, including one with McElhenney standing outside of the Paddy's Pub set.
McElhenney also posted a clip of him holding a copy of the script for the first episode, dubbed "2020: A Year in Review." The clip showed McElhenney dressed in mock riot gear while standing in Paddy's Pub and nodding his head to a rendition of the "Sesame Street" theme song "Sunny Days."
Anticipation for the show's return has only grown after Howerton teased in September that the 15th season is "probably going to be our best in many years."
Other notable shows and movies coming to Hulu in December include new episodes of the Emmy-nominated comedy series "Pen15," the science fiction thriller film "Mother/Android" and Will Smith's drama "The Pursuit of Happyness."
Among the titles that will depart Hulu at the end of the month include the Freddy Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" and M. Night Shyamalan's thriller film "The Village."
Candified: Home for the Holidays (Season 1)
All Rise (Seasons 1 and 2)
The A-Team
Above The Rim
The Accidental President
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Addicted
Alex Cross
Alienator
All Is Lost
American Hustle
Armageddon
Backdraft
Back To School
The Bank Job
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power
Behind Enemy Lines
Belly
Belly 2
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
Blow
Bull Durham
The Burbs
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Con Air
The Crazies
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
Cujo
The Curse
Dawn Of The Dead
Days of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
The Dungeonmaster
Earth To Echo
The Equalizer 2
Erik The Viking
Ever After
Fair Game
Fear And Loathing In Aspen
Flightplan
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Friday The 13th
Her Smell
Hide And Seek
Hollow Man
Holly Man
Horton Hears A Who!
Hours
Hustlers
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Jagged Edge
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
The Manchurian Candidate
Mr. Church
My Best Friend's Wedding
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
The Princess Bride
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Raid 2
Red Dawn
Regarding Henry
Rio
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
She Ball
She's Out Of My League
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows
Sicaro: Day Of The Soldado
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
Silverado
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow
Soda Cracker
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Something's Gotta Give
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Thinner
Superbeast
Troll
The Truth About Charlie
The Warriors
Waterworld
Wild Indian
Young Guns
Young Guns II
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 15)
Godfather of Harlem (Season 1)
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Season 2)
Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic (Season 1)
The East
The Truffle Hunters
Pen15 (New episodes of Season 2)
The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama
Annie Live!
Trolls Holiday in Harmony
We Need To Do Something
The World Of Kanako
Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 13)
Michael Buble's Christmas in the City
World War Z
People's Choice Awards
Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 5)
Bloods (Season 1)
Creamerie (Season 1)
Swan Song
Crossing Swords (Season 2)
Materna
70th Miss Universe Competition
Brighton Beach
American Auto
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation
12 Mighty Orphans
Grand Crew
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
Rare Beasts
Rising Wolf
Charming The Hearts Of Men
Dead Asleep
Cryptozoo
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman
Accepted
In Her Shoes
The Lucky Ones
Matilda
Mother/Android
The Nowhere Inn
Picture Perfect
State Of Play
Stomp The Yard
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
Where's The Money
Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders of Biggie And Tupac
On These Grounds
Dragons: The Nine Realms (Season 1)
This Is The Year
Letterkenny (Season 10)
Captain Fantastic
Finding Kendrick Johnson
The Human Factor
Dune
Child's Play
Rogue
Eye In The Skye
Nostalgia
Crawl
Bratz: The Movie
10,000 BC
127 Hours
A Christmas Carol
A Nanny For Christmas
The A-Team
Above The Rim
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Alienator
All The Right Moves
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed
Back To School
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
Bloody Sunday
Blue City
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bull Durham
Candyman 3: Day Of The Dead
Cedar Rapids
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Con Air
Conspiracy Theory
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
The Curse
Dark Shadow
Date Night
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid
The Dungeonmaster
Enemy At The Gates
Erik The Viking
Escape From Alcatraz
The Fighter
The Fly
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Friday The 13th: Part III
Friday The 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
From Prada To Nada
Gattaca
The Gift
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Hell Or High Water
Hollow Man
Inception
Jack And Jill
Joseph: King Of Dreams
Killers
Kiss The Girls
Light It Up
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
The Manchurian Candidate
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meet The Spartans
Michael Clayton
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
The Patsy
Phase IV
The Recruit
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road To Perdition
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rustlers' Rhapsody
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
Serendipity
Shark Tale
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
Signs
Silverado
The Social Network
Soda Cracker
Something's Gotta Give
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Superbeast
Sweet Home Alabama
The Tenant
Timeline
Tooth Fairy
Troll
Twisted
Underworld
Underworld Awakening
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Vantage Point
The Village
The Vow
Waitress
When A Man Loves A Woman
Wrong Turn 2
Yes Man
Young Guns
Young Guns 2
