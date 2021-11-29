15th season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' among titles coming to Hulu in December

The long-awaited return of The Gang is finally here.

The 15th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FXX, cementing it as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history.

But for those who don't catch new episodes as they premiere on FXX, the eight-episode season will be available to stream on Hulu, along with the entire "Always Sunny" catalog.

It's been two years since we last saw our friends from Paddy's Pub, and the new season is sure to cover all that has transpired in the meantime.

The premise of the new season is that the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world, and The Gang needs to adapt if they want to survive. Their solution to the public health crisis is to take their shenanigans on a trip to Ireland.

The trailer for the new season also includes a revelation from Frank Reynolds – played by Danny DeVito – that he had previous dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as a number of misfortunes for Kaitlin Olson's character, Dee Reynolds.

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic writing scripts for the upcoming season, which is also expected to hit on many of the political themes from the past year.

The show's stars have teased photos for the upcoming season in recent months, including one with McElhenney standing outside of the Paddy's Pub set.

McElhenney also posted a clip of him holding a copy of the script for the first episode, dubbed "2020: A Year in Review." The clip showed McElhenney dressed in mock riot gear while standing in Paddy's Pub and nodding his head to a rendition of the "Sesame Street" theme song "Sunny Days."

Anticipation for the show's return has only grown after Howerton teased in September that the 15th season is "probably going to be our best in many years."

Other notable shows and movies coming to Hulu in December include new episodes of the Emmy-nominated comedy series "Pen15," the science fiction thriller film "Mother/Android" and Will Smith's drama "The Pursuit of Happyness."

Among the titles that will depart Hulu at the end of the month include the Freddy Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" and M. Night Shyamalan's thriller film "The Village."

Here are the titles arriving to Hulu in December.

Dec. 1

Candified: Home for the Holidays (Season 1)

All Rise (Seasons 1 and 2)

The A-Team

Above The Rim

The Accidental President

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Addicted

Alex Cross

Alienator

All Is Lost

American Hustle

Armageddon

Backdraft

Back To School

The Bank Job

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power

Behind Enemy Lines

Belly

Belly 2

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

Blow

Bull Durham

The Burbs

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

The Crazies

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

Cujo

The Curse

Dawn Of The Dead

Days of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

The Dungeonmaster

Earth To Echo

The Equalizer 2

Erik The Viking

Ever After

Fair Game

Fear And Loathing In Aspen

Flightplan

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Friday The 13th

Her Smell

Hide And Seek

Hollow Man

Holly Man

Horton Hears A Who!

Hours

Hustlers

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Jagged Edge

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

Mr. Church

My Best Friend's Wedding

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

The Princess Bride

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Raid 2

Red Dawn

Regarding Henry

Rio

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

She Ball

She's Out Of My League

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows

Sicaro: Day Of The Soldado

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

Silverado

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow

Soda Cracker

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Something's Gotta Give

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Thinner

Superbeast

Troll

The Truth About Charlie

The Warriors

Waterworld

Wild Indian

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Dec. 2

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 15)

Godfather of Harlem (Season 1)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Season 2)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic (Season 1)

The East

The Truffle Hunters

Dec. 3

Pen15 (New episodes of Season 2)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama

Annie Live!

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

We Need To Do Something

The World Of Kanako

Dec. 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 13)

Dec. 7

Michael Buble's Christmas in the City

World War Z

Dec. 8

People's Choice Awards

Dec. 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 5)

Bloods (Season 1)

Creamerie (Season 1)

Swan Song

Dec. 10

Crossing Swords (Season 2)

Materna

Dec. 13

70th Miss Universe Competition

Brighton Beach

Dec. 14

American Auto

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation

Dec. 15

12 Mighty Orphans

Grand Crew

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

Rare Beasts

Rising Wolf

Dec. 16

Charming The Hearts Of Men

Dead Asleep

Cryptozoo

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

Dec. 17

Accepted

In Her Shoes

The Lucky Ones

Matilda

Mother/Android

The Nowhere Inn

Picture Perfect

State Of Play

Stomp The Yard

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

Where's The Money

Dec. 20

Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders of Biggie And Tupac

On These Grounds

Dec. 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Season 1)

This Is The Year

Dec. 26

Letterkenny (Season 10)

Captain Fantastic

Dec. 27

Finding Kendrick Johnson

Dec. 29

The Human Factor

Dec. 31

Dune

Here are the titles leaving Hulu in December.

Dec. 9

Child's Play

Dec. 10

Rogue

Dec. 12

Eye In The Skye

Dec. 16

Nostalgia

Dec. 19

Crawl

Dec. 28

Bratz: The Movie

Dec. 31

10,000 BC

127 Hours

A Christmas Carol

A Nanny For Christmas

The A-Team

Above The Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Alienator

All The Right Moves

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed

Back To School

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

Bloody Sunday

Blue City

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bull Durham

Candyman 3: Day Of The Dead

Cedar Rapids

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

Conspiracy Theory

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

The Curse

Dark Shadow

Date Night

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

The Dungeonmaster

Enemy At The Gates

Erik The Viking

Escape From Alcatraz

The Fighter

The Fly

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Friday The 13th: Part III

Friday The 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

From Prada To Nada

Gattaca

The Gift

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Hell Or High Water

Hollow Man

Inception

Jack And Jill

Joseph: King Of Dreams

Killers

Kiss The Girls

Light It Up

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Meet The Spartans

Michael Clayton

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

The Patsy

Phase IV

The Recruit

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road To Perdition

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rustlers' Rhapsody

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Serendipity

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

Signs

Silverado

The Social Network

Soda Cracker

Something's Gotta Give

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Superbeast

Sweet Home Alabama

The Tenant

Timeline

Tooth Fairy

Troll

Twisted

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Vantage Point

The Village

The Vow

Waitress

When A Man Loves A Woman

Wrong Turn 2

Yes Man

Young Guns

Young Guns 2



