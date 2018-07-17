Police: Human skeletal remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly

Philadelphia police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a suitcase found on the street nearby Bartram's Garden.

Authorities said the suitcase was found by a passerby in the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace, just a short distance from the welcome center to the 45-acre riverfront landmark.

The suitcase was reported to police around 4:15 p.m. and police held the scene.

Officials at Bartram's Garden could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said their investigation remains in its preliminary stages and its initial findings may be subject to change.