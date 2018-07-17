More News:

July 17, 2018

Police: Human skeletal remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia police car.

Philadelphia police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a suitcase found on the street nearby Bartram's Garden.

Authorities said the suitcase was found by a passerby in the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace, just a short distance from the welcome center to the 45-acre riverfront landmark.

The suitcase was reported to police around 4:15 p.m. and police held the scene.

Officials at Bartram's Garden could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said their investigation remains in its preliminary stages and its initial findings may be subject to change.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Southwest Philadelphia Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA rumors: Have the Sixers lost interest in Kawhi Leonard?
071718_Kawhi-Leonard_usat

Social Media

Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash
Amazon Prime Day Dogs

Phillies

MLB Rumors: What's the latest on Manny Machado? Is he being traded to the Dodgers?
062118_Machado_usat

Prevention

Drexel conference focuses on how to keep EMTs safe from violence
Stock_Carroll - Ambulance at CHoP

Fitness

New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash
Yards

Music Festival

Report: 2019 Made in America festival will not be on the Ben Franklin Parkway
Made in AMerica

Escapes

Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.