More News:

October 20, 2025

Humpback whale found dead on sandbar off Long Beach Island coast and removal efforts have been delayed

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says erosion from the recent nor'easter is impeding investigation into what happened.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Whales
humpback whale Provided Image/Marine Mammal Stranding Center

A humpback whale was found stranded off the coast of Long Beach Island by officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center over the weekend.

A humpback whale was found dead off the coast of Long Beach Island over the weekend, and erosion from the recent nor'easter has impeded access to the surrounding area, delaying the Marine Mammal Stranding Center from being able to remove the animal and perform a necropsy. 

Jay Pagel, stranding coordinator for the Brigantine-based MMSC, said the whale was discovered beached on a sandbar off the west side of Holgate by the New Jersey Department of Environment Protection's aerial survey team on Friday afternoon. Officials urged people to avoid the area, which is only accessible by boat. 

MOREKada Scott's parents say their 'hearts are shattered' by her death

MMSC said the whale was a young humpback that was around 29 feet in length and extremely underweight. It sustained wounds that resembled propellor blade strikes and was deemed unlikely to survive. 

"We found the animal still alive, but very lethargic and unresponsive," Pagel said. "We don't know what happened. It could have been disease-related. ... So [people] should keep their distance." 

While the rescue team wanted to relocate the animal, the tides at that time and erosion of nearby beaches severely impacted removal efforts. 

"Normally what we would do is have it towed around to the front beach and then drag it up to the sand and then we would bury it," Pagel said. "In this particular case, that's not an option because all the beaches were damaged." 

On Saturday evening, the team administered sedatives to the whales to ease its discomfort overnight, and Sea Tow Atlantic City found the whale dead Sunday morning.

"Right now, we're working on a plan to get the animal off the beach and off to a necropsy," Pagel said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to do that in the next couple of days. ... It's a huge investigation trying to pinpoint exactly when and where this animal got injured."

Updates on the investigation into the whale's condition and death will be updated on MMSC's social media pages and website

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment Whales Long Beach Island Marine Mammal Stranding Center New Jersey Beach Brigantine

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Fall Fests

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it

Just In

Must Read

Business

Here's how to find where Rite Aid sent your prescription info

rite aid cvs

Sponsored

Mullica Hill: a historic fall destination full of charm

Limited - Main Street in Mullica Hill

Men's Health

No matter your age, it's never too late to reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Aging Wellness Exercise

Movies

Documentary from Philly filmmakers tracks five friends over 33 years

What the Hell Happened

Halloween

Halloween meets history at Pennsbury Manor

william penn estate.png

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved