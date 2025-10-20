Kada Scott's parents say their 'hearts are shattered' by her death

The parents of Kada Scott said Monday they are heartbroken by the death of their 23-year-old daughter, whose body was found buried at a shuttered school in East Germantown on Saturday.

"Our hearts are shattered, yet we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support and prayers from people across the nation and around the world," Scott's parents said in a statement read at a press update on the case.

Keon King, the 21-year-old man charged with kidnapping Scott on Oct. 4, is now also facing arson, tampering with evidence and related charges for allegedly burning a stolen Hyundai Accent used in the abduction, prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage shows King parking the Hyundai in a lot to Awbury Recreation Center, which borders Ada H.H. Middle School, on Oct 4. — the night Scott was last seen. He allegedly left the the car there, but returned on Oct. 6 to retrieve the vehicle and set fire to it on Oct. 7 on 2300 block of 74th Avenue.

King allegedly removed King's body from the car on Oct. 6, the Inquirer reported Sunday, citing law enforcement sources.

The Hyundai was reported stolen on Oct. 3 from the area around 6600 Sprague St. in East Mount Airy. Investigators originally asked the public for help finding a gold Toyota Camry, which Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said Monday was also seen on video at the rec center parking lot. Investigators believe people in both vehicles were working together.

Investigators returned to the school, near Awbury Arboretum, on Friday after receiving an anonymous tip. They had searched the area two days earlier and found Scott's debit card and phone case, but the tip urged them to "go back" and included specific details about where to look.

Scott's body was found in a shallow grave along a wooden fence that separates the school from the recreation center. DNA testing matched the remains to Scott's parents.

Scott, of East Mount Airy, disappeared Oct. 4, when she reported for work at a Chestnut Hill assisted living facility around 9:45 p.m. Her car was found in the parking lot, but she never finished her shift.

King is believed to be the last person who had contact with her, but investigators have not shared how he knew her. On Tuesday, he was arrested and charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment.

Toczylowski said King's cell phone data shows he was at all the locations involved in the investigation, but she added that there's reason to believe other people may be involved.

Prosecutors said additional charges likely will be filed in the case, but they are unsure when that will happen. District Attorney Larry Krasner and a representative from the medical examiner's office said homicide charges are likely.