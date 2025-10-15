More News:

Man charged with kidnapping Kada Scott, the East Mount Airy woman who disappeared in early October

Police allege Keon King was the last person in contact with the 23-year-old woman, who remains missing. They are searching for his car.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
kada scott Provided Image/Philadelphia Police

Kada Scott, 23, of East Mount Airy, went missing Saturday, Oct. 4, shortly after showing up to her overnight shift at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill, police say. Keon King has been charged with kidnapping her.

A man allegedly tied to the disappearance of Kada Scott was taken into custody late Tuesday night.

Keon King, 21, was charged with kidnapping Scott, 23, who remains missing. She was last seen at her workplace on Saturday, Oct. 4. Police said they believe King is the last person to have contact with Scott, but they do not know his relationship to her. 

Investigators are asking the public to help locate King's car and provide any related information about him or Scott's whereabouts. 

Police said the car — a 1999 Toyota Camry that is metallic gold and has major damage to its front left bumper — has been spotted throughout Mount Airy and also in Center City, Grays Ferry and Southwest Philly. It has the license plate MSX-0797.

"Some of the stuff he did as we attempted to find him was get rid of things like his car and phone," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Wednesday at a press briefing. "We're not able to find things that he was using. ... He attempted to elude us for some time."

King, who has had multiple Philadelphia addresses, was arrested earlier this year for kidnapping another woman, throwing her into his car and assaulting her, investigators said. Kidnapping and strangulation charges against him were dropped in May after the woman and a witness failed to show up to two court dates.  

keon king carMolly McVety/PhillyVoice

Police are searching for the metallic gold 1999 Toyota Camry, pictured above, that belongs to Keon King, who is charged with kidnapping Kada Scott. The car's license plate is MSX-0797.


Those charges were refiled after King was arrested Tuesday, said Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski, who serves on the D.A.'s homicide and non-fatal shootings unit. King is expected to face preliminary hearings in both cases in the coming months. 

"We do believe that this is a pattern for this person," she said. 

Though Scott's disappearance is now being investigated by the department's homicide division, police clarified that the nature of their search hasn't changed.

"The case was shifted to homicide because we have the most experienced investigators in our homicide unit," Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said. "They have the most experience dealing with all types of investigations, they also have the most resources available. We are still treating this as if Scott is alive."  

Scott, who lives in the Ivy Hill section of East Mount Airy, was last seen after she reported to work at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill. Her car was found in the parking lot. 

Last week, a co-worker of Scott said someone had been harassing Scott, but police declined to comment on this Wednesday. 

Investigators searched near the Awbury Arboretum in Germantown last week but came up with "negative results," Vanore said. The FBI is assisting homicide detectives with the investigation. 

Anyone with information about King or Scott's whereabouts can call the police department's tip line at (215) 686-8477 or the homicide division at (215) 686-3334.

