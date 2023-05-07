More News:

May 07, 2023

Hunting Park Avenue tunnel closed indefinitely for repairs

An oversized truck damaged the Laurel Hill Cemetery Bridge; the Streets Department has shared a detour for motorists to use until the area is properly secured

The Hunting Park Avenue tunnel, located between Kelly Drive and Indiana Avenue, under Ridge Avenue, is closed to all traffic indefinitely, Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced.

On Friday, an oversized truck damaged the Laurel Hill Cemetery Bridge on Hunting Park Ave., 6ABC reported, pulling down stones from the arch. 

The closure will be in place until repairs to the bridge, which connects sections of the Laurel Hill Cemetery, can be made. 

While the overpass has been determined to be structurally sound, officials want to properly secure the area where the stones have fallen. This is out of an abundance of caution to prevent injury to vehicular traffic, according to the Streets Department. 

In the meantime, the Streets Department has shared the following detour with motorists: 

Northbound Kelly Drive 

Continue straight on Kelly Dr. 
Turn right on to Ferry Dr. 
Turn right onto Ridge Ave. 
Turn left onto Allegheny Ave. 

Southbound Kelly Drive

Turn left onto Ferry Dr. 
Turn right onto Ridge Ave. 
Turn left onto Allegheny Ave.

Eastbound Hunting Park Ave

Stay in the right lane on Hunting Park Ave. 
Turn left onto Ridge Ave.
Turn right onto 33rd St.

