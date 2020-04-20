More Health:

April 20, 2020

COVID-19 crisis leaves lupus patients facing shortage of critical drug

Hydroxychloroquine is crucial to those battling the autoimmune disease

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Lupus
HCG shortage for lupus patients Haley Lawrence/Unsplash

As interest in the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 puts pressure on the nation's limited supply of the drug, lupus patients struggle to get their prescriptions filled.

Lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients who rely on hydroxychloroquine have worried about a potential shortage ever since the drug was touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19. 

The Lupus Foundation of America and other organizations have taken action to ensure there is enough hydroxychloroquine for everyone who needs it. But the medication is currently listed on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's drug shortage page.

"Yes, we want a treatment for COVID-19, but the bottom line is that people who already depend on the drug need access to it, too," said Cindy Messerle, chief executive officer of the Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America. "We are recommending patients refill their prescriptions early. Most insurance companies have released regulations against it."

An estimated 1.5 million Americans, mostly women, have lupus. 

Kayla Ramsey-Aquino takes hydroxychloroquine twice a day, in addition to a low dosage of prednisone, as a critical defense against lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage in the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys and blood vessels.

Worried about getting her prescription filled, she immediately contacted her doctor asking for a 90-day supply. 

"My doctor told me it could be difficult and that I might have to ration my medicine," said Ramsey-Aquino, 35, of Northern Liberties. "Luckily my insurance agreed to cover it."

But she still had to call several different pharmacies before finding one that could fill the 90-day prescription. 

Ramsey-Aquino, was was diagnosed with lupus in September 2006, is grateful that her treatment can stay on track for now. But she said she worries for those who don't know how to fight for what they need. 

Rationing hydroxychloroquine could have severe health consequences, because the drug only works at the right dosage. Any shortage of the drug could put lives in danger, she said. 

The FDA only has approved one other drug – belimumab – to treat lupus since hydroxychloroquine received approval in 1955. 

"Because of this, there are limited treatment options for these patients," Messerle said. "And some people can't take the generic version – only the brand name Plaquenil, which is an extra challenge due to even less availability than hydroxychlorquine."

The Lupus Foundation has been raising awareness and addressing the shortage by reaching out to local and federal government leaders, health insurers and drug manufacturers. 

"The Food and Drug Administration has put out a call to action to increase production of the drug, but that takes time," Messerle said.

The Lupus Foundation also has partnered with the Arthritis Foundation to urge each state's Board of Pharmacy to protect access to hydroxychloroquine for people with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The Pennsylvania Board of Pharmacy recommends that before dispensing hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, pharmacists should verify that the patient tested positive for COVID-19 and consider dispensing smaller quantities. Patients who are already established on either drug should continue to have their prescriptions filled without verification of diagnosis.  

Pennsylvania’s Board of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine issued similar suggestions.

In New Jersey, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the Division of Consumer Affairs implemented restrictions for the prescribing and dispensing of these two drugs to prevent "use outside the normal scope of practice" – like hoarding. 

Delaware has issued its own set of guidances, confirming statewide shortages of the drugs because of inappropriate prescribing activities.

Whether hydroxychloroquine is truly effective against COVID-19 is still unknown. Initial research has produced mixed results so far. Several clinical trials are underway to collect more evidence.

Lupus patients experiencing difficulties getting prescriptions filled can find resources on the foundation's website. A list of pharmacies who have inventory of hydroxychloroquine and/or Plaquenil can be found here.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Lupus Philadelphia COVID-19 Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

PhillyRank

PhillyRank Extra: Projecting the city's top 10 pro athletes that are 25 and under
PhillyRank-Future_041820

Government

Marinas, boatyards now permitted to remain open in New Jersey amid COVID-19 pandemic
New Jersey marinas

Mental Health

Will the coronavirus pandemic make you a germaphobe? Probably not, but it may bring new habits
coronavirus germaphobe

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles draft rumors, Wentz' sway in front office and Roseman's rank among NFL GMs
031520CarsonWentz

TV

March Streaming Madness: And the winner of our best TV show bracket is...
Game-of-thrones-the-office_041820_usat

Fitness

Run for Clean Air becomes virtual race you can do anywhere
Run For Clean Air virtual race

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved