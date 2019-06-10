More Health:

June 10, 2019

IBX joins forces with American Heart Association for free employees-only CPR training

Hands-only CPR can double or triple a person's survival in the event of cardiac arrest

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Insurance CPR
ibx cpr training rawpixel.com/Pexels

IBX is ensuring employees can attempt to save a life with CPR.

In an effort to keep the spirit of Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Awareness Week — which took place nationally from June 1 to June 7 — going, the American Heart Association (AHA) is teaming up with two local organizations, Independence Blue Cross and CPR Ready, for free “hands-only” CPR training sessions on Wednesday.

While these sessions will be open only to Independence Blue Cross employees, it's the latest effort to increase awareness of cardiac arrest and how to prepare for one.  According to the heart association, 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital, and 20 percent in public places — where the survival rate is below 10 percent.

The training sessions, taking place on Wednesday, June 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1901 Market, will take just minutes to complete. Independence employees will practice on manikins the hands-only approach to CPR, which can double or triple a person’s survivals from cardiac arrest.

RELATED READ: Here's how IBX is fighting the opioid epidemic

“Hands-only CPR helps bystanders understand how they can immediately help a person who experiences a cardiac emergency outside of a hospital,” the AHA’s press release explains.

This training comes just after a bill was passed requiring all Pennsylvania high school students to receive CPR training prior to graduation, an effort to put over 130,000 “trained lifesavers” into the world every year. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Insurance CPR Independence Blue Cross Heart Health Cardiac Arrest

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Mock Draft roundup: Washington's Matisse Thybulle linked strongly to Sixers
061019-MatisseThybulle-USAToday

TV

Patti LaBelle to perform on 'Good Morning America' live broadcast in Philly
Patti LaBelle GMA

Broadway

Tony Awards: 'Hadestown' wins best musical, Bryan Cranston wins again for best actor
Bryan Cranston Tony Awards

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Mapping the Phillies biggest needs for help at the trade deadline
Andrew-McCutchen_042019_usat

Wellness

Why hitting the snooze button could be harmful to your health
Snooze Button Flickr 06062019

Transportation

SEPTA releases 25 new electric buses for South Philly routes
SEPTA releases 25 electric buses

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved