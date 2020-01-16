More Health:

January 16, 2020

IBX members can book discounted fitness classes through new app

The GlobalFit Anywhere app offers a variety of workout options

By PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness IBX
IBX Global Fit Anywhere Fitness Classes Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Independence Blue Cross members can access discounted fitness classes by using the new GlobalFit Anywhere app.

Independence Blue Cross members now can use a new app to access discounted fitness classes, gym workouts and training sessions.

The GlobalFit Anywhere app allows users to browse, book and pay for a variety of fitness sessions offered by multiple fitness providers. GlobalFit Anywhere has negotiated discounted rates and passed them to all IBX individual and small group members.

MORE HEALTH: You can get a workout by watching a movie – if you're at the theater

The app provides users the flexibility to book a fitness class based on their preferences, including location, activity and budget. All classes are pay-as-you-go. There are no cancellation fees or required monthly memberships.

“We are committed to helping our members use their benefits in the way that works best for them," Independence Vice President of Product Services Jonathan Stump said in a statement." With GlobalFit Anywhere, our members are just one click away from exploring a new activity or getting back into their fitness routine.”

App users also will be able to participate in monthly charity classes. The proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits that invest in the health and wellness of underserved communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Fitness IBX Philadelphia Apps Independence Blue Cross Workouts Gyms

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
011520CoryLittleton

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren opens presidential campaign office in West Philadelphia
Warren Campaign Opens Philadelphia

Illness

Philly's STD rate ranks among the highest in the U.S., analysis reveals
Philly STD Rate

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies made all the right moves with Odubel Herrera... so far
Odubel-Herrera-Phillies_032019USAT

Music

Philly bands Lovelorn and Beach Slang added to the SXSW 2020 lineup
Beach Slang Lovelorn SXSW

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved