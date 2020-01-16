IBX members can book discounted fitness classes through new app

The app provides users the flexibility to book a fitness class based on their preferences, including location, activity and budget. All classes are pay-as-you-go. There are no cancellation fees or required monthly memberships.

“We are committed to helping our members use their benefits in the way that works best for them," Independence Vice President of Product Services Jonathan Stump said in a statement." With GlobalFit Anywhere, our members are just one click away from exploring a new activity or getting back into their fitness routine.”

App users also will be able to participate in monthly charity classes. The proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits that invest in the health and wellness of underserved communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.