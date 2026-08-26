Illumination 250 to bring 300-drone light show to Havertown this weekend

Three hundred drones will fill the sky above Havertown during a choreographed light show Saturday, Aug. 29.

The display will close out Illumination 250, a free festival celebrating America’s 250th anniversary at Haverford High School Football Stadium. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the festival runs from noon to 9 p.m.

Before the drones take flight around 8:30 p.m., attendees can spend the day listening to live music and checking out food vendors, crafts, inflatables and other children’s activities.

The music begins shortly after the gates open and continues into the evening, with performances ranging from brass and fife-and-drum music to jazz, rock and pop.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating on the field. Pets, alcohol, fireworks and weapons are not permitted on school grounds.

Admission is free, and no advance ticket is required. Free parking will be available in designated school and municipal lots, though organizers recommend using a rideshare service to avoid a long walk.

The festival will take place rain or shine. Additional parking information, event rules and schedule updates are available on the Illumination 250 event page.

Illumination 250 Festival and Drone Show

Saturday, Aug. 29 | Noon-9 p.m.

Gates open at 11 a.m. | Drone show at 8:30 p.m.

Haverford High School Football Stadium

200 Mill Road

Havertown, PA 19083

Free to attend

Rain or shine

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