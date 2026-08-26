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August 26, 2026

Illumination 250 to bring 300-drone light show to Havertown this weekend

The free Aug. 29 festival includes a day of live music, food, crafts and inflatables before the 8:30 p.m. finale.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Drone Show
Illumination 250 Event Photo/Courtesy of ILLUMINATION 250

A 300-drone light show will close the free Illumination 250 festival at Haverford High School on Aug. 29. This promotional image shows a previous display by the company producing the Havertown show.

Three hundred drones will fill the sky above Havertown during a choreographed light show Saturday, Aug. 29.

The display will close out Illumination 250, a free festival celebrating America’s 250th anniversary at Haverford High School Football Stadium. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the festival runs from noon to 9 p.m.

Before the drones take flight around 8:30 p.m., attendees can spend the day listening to live music and checking out food vendors, crafts, inflatables and other children’s activities.

The music begins shortly after the gates open and continues into the evening, with performances ranging from brass and fife-and-drum music to jazz, rock and pop.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating on the field. Pets, alcohol, fireworks and weapons are not permitted on school grounds.

Admission is free, and no advance ticket is required. Free parking will be available in designated school and municipal lots, though organizers recommend using a rideshare service to avoid a long walk.

The festival will take place rain or shine. Additional parking information, event rules and schedule updates are available on the Illumination 250 event page.

Illumination 250 Festival and Drone Show

Saturday, Aug. 29 | Noon-9 p.m.
Gates open at 11 a.m. | Drone show at 8:30 p.m.
Haverford High School Football Stadium
200 Mill Road
Havertown, PA 19083
Free to attend
Rain or shine

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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