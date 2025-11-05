More Events:

November 05, 2025

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest returns to the Delaware River Waterfront

The long-running holiday attraction brings back ice skating, firepits, and festive food through March, along with new art and shopping experiences at Cherry Street Pier.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Attractions Ice-skating
2025 - RiverRink Winterfest Matt Stanley/For DRWC

Philadelphia’s annual Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest returns to the Delaware River Waterfront on Friday, Nov. 28, launching another season of ice skating, cozy cabins, and waterfront views that run through March 2026.

The cold-weather tradition turns Penn’s Landing into a winter village complete with an NHL-sized rink, outdoor firepits, and riverside cabins that can be rented for small groups. Admission is free, with pay-as-you-go amenities including skating, arcade games, classic amusement rides, and festive food and drinks.

This season introduces a few new touches. Jacquin’s Porch Bar joins the lineup with winter-themed cocktails, and The Lodge gets a décor refresh featuring bright lighting displays and new seating areas. Returning food partners include Chickie’s & Pete’s, Skelly’s Pizza Port, and Philly Taco, along with other local favorites.

Holiday programming at Cherry Street Pier

Just steps away, Cherry Street Pier will add to the festivities with new holiday programming. A Holiday Gift Guide showcasing the work of artists-in-residence debuts on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 29, followed by a Holiday Art Show opening Friday, Dec. 5.

Key dates to know

• Opening Weekend: Nov. 28–30
• Holiday Tree Lighting: Friday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.
• New Year’s Eve Fireworks: Wednesday, Dec. 31 

Plan your visit

Skate admission is $5, and rentals are $12. Independence Blue Cross members, military personnel, and first responders can skate free for themselves and up to three guests (rentals not included).

RiverRink Winterfest is open daily, including holidays, weather permitting. Parking is limited, but the site is accessible by public transit, rideshare, and the Delaware River Trail.

More details on hours, reservations, and programming can be found at RiverRink.com.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Attractions Ice-skating Philadelphia Independence Blue Cross

Videos

Featured

Limited - Beneduce Vineyards_Fall

20 fun fall to-dos in New Jersey
Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Just In

Must Read

Government

City officials point residents to food aid resources amid SNAP pause

philly snap plan

Sponsored

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Mental Health

Feeling stressed? Taking a trip to an art museum may help relieve it

110425ArtWellBeing.jpg

History

Dick Cheney broke tradition with his 'unabashedly partisan' speech at the 2000 Republican National Convention

Dick Cheney Philadelphia

Attractions

A Longwood Christmas returns to Kennett Square with a gemstone-inspired holiday display

Longwood Gardens Christmas West Conservatory

Sixers

Sixers soundbites: Kyle Lowry, the ultimate leader, may be 'old as hell,' but he means everything to his teammates

Lowry 11.2.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved