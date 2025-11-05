Philadelphia’s annual Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest returns to the Delaware River Waterfront on Friday, Nov. 28, launching another season of ice skating, cozy cabins, and waterfront views that run through March 2026.

The cold-weather tradition turns Penn’s Landing into a winter village complete with an NHL-sized rink, outdoor firepits, and riverside cabins that can be rented for small groups. Admission is free, with pay-as-you-go amenities including skating, arcade games, classic amusement rides, and festive food and drinks.

This season introduces a few new touches. Jacquin’s Porch Bar joins the lineup with winter-themed cocktails, and The Lodge gets a décor refresh featuring bright lighting displays and new seating areas. Returning food partners include Chickie’s & Pete’s, Skelly’s Pizza Port, and Philly Taco, along with other local favorites.

Holiday programming at Cherry Street Pier

Just steps away, Cherry Street Pier will add to the festivities with new holiday programming. A Holiday Gift Guide showcasing the work of artists-in-residence debuts on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 29, followed by a Holiday Art Show opening Friday, Dec. 5.

Key dates to know

• Opening Weekend: Nov. 28–30

• Holiday Tree Lighting: Friday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.

• New Year’s Eve Fireworks: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Plan your visit

Skate admission is $5, and rentals are $12. Independence Blue Cross members, military personnel, and first responders can skate free for themselves and up to three guests (rentals not included).

RiverRink Winterfest is open daily, including holidays, weather permitting. Parking is limited, but the site is accessible by public transit, rideshare, and the Delaware River Trail.

More details on hours, reservations, and programming can be found at RiverRink.com.



