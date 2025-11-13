Independence Hall to close for two months for renovations to prepare for 2026 festivities

Independence Hall will close for over two months to prepare for the influx of tourists expected next year in Philadelphia.

The historic site announced Thursday that it won't be open to visitors from now through Jan. 28 for "comprehensive interior work." Officials said the total closure, as opposed to a partial one, would help expedite the process. The building repairs are being made for the semiquincentennial, when the city celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Independence.

In the interim, the park will offer alternative experiences to learn about the building and the historic documents signed there, however it did not specify what those would look like.

Changes have been underway since March 2025, including repairs at Congress Hall and Old City Hall that have already been complete, a statement from Independence National Historical Park said.

Alterations include adding accessible ramps, restoring wood, masonry, plaster and metal elements, and repainting the ceilings, walls and trim with historically accurate finishes.

Park officials said the changes are being made to Independence Square in preparation for 2026 and "in alignment" with Executive Order 14253. The order specifically states that federal funding would be provided to Independence National Historical Park for infrastructure repairs ahead of 2026, however it also says that content that "inappropriately disparage Americans past or living" at historic sites across the country should be removed or altered.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on which improvements were being made in compliance with President Donald Trump's directive.

Earlier this year, an exhibit on the nine people enslaved by George Washington was called into question following the executive order, which suggested removing the display or altering its text. However, "The President's House: Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation," which includes those names, remained standing following a public outcry.

Independence Square does not include the area where the President's House exhibit is located.