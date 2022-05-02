Test your sea skills with new Pirate Rum Challenge at Independence Seaport Museum

Summer is just around the corner. As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, residents from all around the city are looking for ways to get outside and spend time under the sun.

At the Independence Seaport Museum, those looking to get closer to the water in the weeks leading up to Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer can check out the return of the museum's on-water activities and some new programming, happening now through the beginning of fall.

New this summer, the Pirate Rum Challenge takes adult guests through seven pirate adventures. Visitors can test their skills by walking the plank, "firing" a cannon, and singing sea shanties with a complimentary cocktail.

The pirate challenge is offered on Thursdays through Sundays from 6 until 9 p.m., for $18 per person. Tickets can be purchased in person.

The return of kayaking at the Independence Seaport Museum starts on Sunday, May 8 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22. Guests can choose from six different tours designed to give visitors a unique view of the Delaware River. Kayak Excursions range from three to ten miles, and offer both beginners and advanced options.

Courtesy of/Independence Seaport Museum Guests can go on one of six Paddle Penn's Landing tours, with destinations including Graffiti Pier. Tickets are $12 per person for a half-hour rental.

Destinations include Graffiti Pier, Three Sisters Shipwreck, and Petty's Island. This summer, the museum will include two new tours, including a sunset happy hour Skyline Paddle, or a visit to the Back Channel Boneyard in Camden.

Each guided paddle trip ranges from $50 to $85 per person, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Paddle Penn's Landing opens starting on Saturday, May 28. Guests will be able to grab a kayak, paddleboat, or rowboat and enjoy an afternoon on the water. Hours include Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to dusk, and weekends from 12 p.m. to dusk through Sept. 5.

Those taking the paddleboats out on the water can choose from a swan, flamingo, yellow duck, or dragon boat. Two new swans — Cherry and Mango — are joining the fleet this summer, courtesy of Rita's Italian Ice.

Paddleboats are the perfect size for a family of four, and visitors are encouraged to purchase ticket online in advance. Admission is $12 per person for a half-hour rental.

Courtesy of/Independence Seaport Museum Guests can take a three-hour Deck-to-Deck tour featuring the Cruiser Olympia, USS Becuna, and Battleship New Jersey for $100 per person. Light refreshments will be served.

After a brief hiatus, the Independence Seaport Museum is bringing back its Deck-to-Deck tours, where guests can take guided tours through three historic Naval ships. The three-hour tour includes a walk through Battleship New Jersey, Submarine Becuna, and Cruiser Olympia, which will take visitors through nearly 100 years of maritime history.

Tickets are $100 and light refreshments will be served.

Visitors can also check out the Becuna and the Olympia with new extended hours beginning on May 26. Both ships will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays until Labor Day. Guided tours can be added on to a general admission ticket.

Beginning Sunday, May 8

Hours vary | General admission $18, activity prices vary

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106