June 28, 2019

Instagram busted for peddling medical misinformation account to new users

A pseudoscientific 'healer' is being promoted to new users, according to report

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Users should be weary of health information relayed on social media platforms.

Business Insider uncovered Friday that Instagram, a Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform, has been promoting the account of  "Dr. Sebi," a pseudoscientific "healer" whose herbal remedies have made lofty promises to thousands of new Instagrammers.

The news outlet reports Dr. Sebi’s medically unverified claims regarding human biology — including that mucus, not bacteria or viruses, are to blame for disease — are being seen by these users with a “worrying veneer of legitimacy.”

RELATED READ: As medical misinformation infects the internet, doctors seek a cure

Reportedly, Sebi’s account has made its way to the lengthy list of high-profile accounts suggested to new users to follow during their account set-up process — a list that is selected by an Instagram algorithm, not paid promotions or advertisements, Business Insider reports. Sebi, who died in 2016, was not a licensed medical doctor according to reports. 

It's another indication that the spread of medical misinformation — an issue social media platforms have been slowing banding together to combat  continues.

During the winter months of 2019, Facebook and other platforms announced steps to prevent the spread of anti-vaccination rhetoric. Amazon, similarly, removed books for sale on the website relaying harmful autism “cures” involving bathing children in bleach.

View Business Insider's full report here

