Instant observations: Phillies heading to the National League Championship Series

The Phillies are California bound.

After a dominating Game 3 performance to take control of their NLDS series against NL East rivals the Braves, the Phillies did it again in Game 4, jumping out to an early lead thanks to their high paid stars playing like high paid stars in a 8-3 win to take the series (3-1).

The team will be playing whoever wins the other NLDS series between L.A. and San Diego with Game 1 scheduled away from Philly on Tuesday.

But before we start looking at what could be, let's look for a second at what was in an incredible clincher:

The good

• I'm not sure if you've been made aware, but it is widely believed that the Phillies roster contains the "best catcher in baseball." If you'd like some evidence, take a look at the first inside the park home run in team playoff history — on a hit in the third to put Philadelphia ahead 4-1:



Just look at that hustle. Chase Utley would be proud.

• Phillies manager Rob Thomson made the bold decision to go with a bullpen game in a clinching scenario and it actually worked. With their top three starters currently on short rest, Noah Syndergaard got the nod to "open" the game and struck out three in three solid innings. The rest of the pen came in and did the job, with three spread out solo homers their only blemish.

It will be interesting to see how Thomson lines up his staff for a full seven game series. They'll probably need a fourth starter, but there's a chance they'll go with Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and then a repeat of this pitching gameplan if they have a rested bullpen for NLCS Game 4.

• The first scoring chance for either team in the game came in the bottom half of the second, after an Alec Bohm infield single and Jean Segura base hit put runners at the corners with just one away. The hero this time was Brandon Marsh, a controversial trade deadline acquisition because he was essentially the result of a prospect swap for a top catching prospect.



Dave Dombrowski's creative gamble back in the summer has been completely validated and then some:

The dinger gave the Phillies yet another comfortable early 3-0 lead.

Marsh wasn't done there. A double in the latter half of the fourth put he and Bryson Stott (one-out single) in scoring position for the top of the order. After Kyle Schwarber was given first base, however, Rhys Hoskins and Realmuto failed to plate a run.

• In recent games, particularly in Game 3, the Phillies have been able to get insurance runs when needed. It happened again in a key spot in the sixth, as Hoskins made up for getting out with the bases loaded in the fourth when he hit an RBI single to give the Phillies a little breathing room, 5-2. With this being essentially a bullpen game and with a Game 5 scheduled for Sunday if necessary, making things easy on the Phillies relief corps was a winning strategy for sure.



Realmuto got in on the action with a swinging bunt RBI single, flashing the same speed that got him four bases earlier in the game, giving them four runs of clearance. Bryce Harper knocked in one of his own on a single in the sixth too. A 7-2 lead is a comfortable one.

• If Harper stays this on fire heading into the next series watch out. He hit a solo homer to add some icing the the cake in the eighth inning. This postseason through six games he has three home runs and is hitting .500.

