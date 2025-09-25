More News:

September 25, 2025

Iron Hill Brewery abruptly closes all 16 of its gastropubs

The company shuttered three of its restaurants earlier this month and announced the closing of the rest on Thursday morning.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Food & Drink
Iron Hill Brewery Jim Walsh/Courier-Post; USA TODAY NETWORK

Iron Hill Brewery abruptly closed all 16 of its locations Thursday, including its restaurant in Maple Shade, New Jersey, above. The company announced the closures on social media, but it did not give a reason.

Iron Hill Brewery said Thursday morning that it has abruptly closed all 16 of its gastropubs. 

The local chain gave no reason for the shuttering in its social media post announcing the decision, but it reportedly told its staff that it had filed for bankruptcy, according to Breweries in Pennsylvania. A few week ago, it closed three other locations in Chestnut Hill, Voorhees and Newark, Delaware. It appears to be a hasty move, as the company had been in the midst of hosting Oktoberfest programming planned for September and October. 

MORE: Philly sues Bimbo Bakeries, S.C. Johnson & Sons for falsely marketing their packaging as recyclable

"It’s been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years," the company wrote. "We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms." 

An email with the same message was reportedly sent to customers. 

The brewery was founded in Newark, Delaware, in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies and eventually spread into the Philadelphia area, surrounding suburbs and they even had an Atlanta location. 

However, it seemed to be struggling in recent years, closing its Ardmore and Phoenixville locations in October 2024 and three other locations on Sept. 10 "as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to adapt to a changing business landscape." 

In 2020, Iron Hill began canning some of its brews. The following year, it opened its first fast-casual concept, the Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, in Exton. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Food & Drink Philadelphia Beer Closings Breweries Iron Hill Brewery

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey PBS to shut down next summer due to funding cuts

NJ PBS

Sponsored

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

Women's Health

Severe morning sickness doubles risk of mental health disorders after childbirth

Pregnancy Morning Sickness

Books

Harriett's Bookshop founder drops debut novel 'It's Me They Follow'

It's Me They Follow

Festivals

Goats, beer and costumes return for Philly Goat Project’s GOAToberFest

GoatoberFet - Philly Goat Project

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved