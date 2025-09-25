Iron Hill Brewery abruptly closes all 16 of its gastropubs

Iron Hill Brewery said Thursday morning that it has abruptly closed all 16 of its gastropubs.

The local chain gave no reason for the shuttering in its social media post announcing the decision, but it reportedly told its staff that it had filed for bankruptcy, according to Breweries in Pennsylvania. A few week ago, it closed three other locations in Chestnut Hill, Voorhees and Newark, Delaware. It appears to be a hasty move, as the company had been in the midst of hosting Oktoberfest programming planned for September and October.

"It’s been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years," the company wrote. "We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms."

An email with the same message was reportedly sent to customers.

The brewery was founded in Newark, Delaware, in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies and eventually spread into the Philadelphia area, surrounding suburbs and they even had an Atlanta location.

However, it seemed to be struggling in recent years, closing its Ardmore and Phoenixville locations in October 2024 and three other locations on Sept. 10 "as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to adapt to a changing business landscape."

In 2020, Iron Hill began canning some of its brews. The following year, it opened its first fast-casual concept, the Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, in Exton.