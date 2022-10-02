More Sports:

October 02, 2022

Eagles weather update: Prepare for the Rain Bowl

It's going to be a rainy and windy affair at Lincoln Financial Field.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Lincoln_financial_field_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese77.jpg Kate Frese/Kate Frese

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A photo from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

If you're making the trip to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to see the Eagles face off with the Jaguars, don't forget your rain jacket. And your rain boots. And a hat. And maybe some water-resistant pants. It's going to be a rainy affair down at the Linc for Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia.

It's raining as I write this in Philadelphia with a 100 percent chance (duh) of morning shows. Weather.com forecasts a 98 percent chance of afternoon showers and a 54 percent chance of evening rain. By the second half, winds could be up to 17 miles per hour. It might be a tough going for an Eagles offense that has had so much success airing it out three weeks into this young season.

That tarp at the Linc sure is getting put to good use:

It's been nine years since the Snow Bowl in Philly. Will Sunday be known as the Rain Bowl? Probably only if the Eagles prevail. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Children's Health

Children with head lice can remain in school, new AAP guidelines say
Head lice school

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks
Fletcher_Cox_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese95.jpg

Food & Drink

Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
Sonny's Famous Steaks Tripadvisor

Food & Drink

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den closing block party

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved