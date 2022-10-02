Eagles weather update: Prepare for the Rain Bowl

If you're making the trip to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to see the Eagles face off with the Jaguars, don't forget your rain jacket. And your rain boots. And a hat. And maybe some water-resistant pants. It's going to be a rainy affair down at the Linc for Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia.

It's raining as I write this in Philadelphia with a 100 percent chance (duh) of morning shows. Weather.com forecasts a 98 percent chance of afternoon showers and a 54 percent chance of evening rain. By the second half, winds could be up to 17 miles per hour. It might be a tough going for an Eagles offense that has had so much success airing it out three weeks into this young season.

That tarp at the Linc sure is getting put to good use:

It's been nine years since the Snow Bowl in Philly. Will Sunday be known as the Rain Bowl? Probably only if the Eagles prevail.

