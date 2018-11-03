Cast members of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ are reportedly canvassing in California on Saturday

Here’s something: an event listing says cast members from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will be canvassing on the west coast Saturday for California Democratic congressional candidate Katie Hill.

The listing from Mobilize America, a website focusing on connecting campaigns with volunteers, unfortunately doesn’t specify which members of the show will be hitting the trail:

“Join cast members of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and our grassroots supporters in Simi Valley to kick off our 12PM canvass on Saturday, November 3! We'll start with a quick training before heading out into the community to knock on doors and spread the word about Katie and the November 6th general election.”

If Glenn Howerton shows up, maybe he'll give a little campaign speech with help from speechwriter Charlie Day:

Hill is running for Congress in California’s 25th District against Republican candidate and incumbent Stephen Knight. The Los Angeles Times called the race “one of the most fiercely competitive congressional races in the country” in July.

The Always Sunny gang’s presence isn’t the only celebrity support Hill is getting on Saturday. Actor Adam Scott, of “Parks & Recreation” fame, is scheduled to canvas for Hill in Lancaster, California, at the same time as the Always Sunny canvas.

