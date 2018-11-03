More Culture:

November 03, 2018

Cast members of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ are reportedly canvassing in California on Saturday

The Gang Knocks On Doors

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Elections Celebrities
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast Source/FXX

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Here’s something: an event listing says cast members from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will be canvassing on the west coast Saturday for California Democratic congressional candidate Katie Hill.

The listing from Mobilize America, a website focusing on connecting campaigns with volunteers, unfortunately doesn’t specify which members of the show will be hitting the trail:

“Join cast members of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and our grassroots supporters in Simi Valley to kick off our 12PM canvass on Saturday, November 3! We'll start with a quick training before heading out into the community to knock on doors and spread the word about Katie and the November 6th general election.”

If Glenn Howerton shows up, maybe he'll give a little campaign speech with help from speechwriter Charlie Day: 

Hill is running for Congress in California’s 25th District against Republican candidate and incumbent Stephen Knight. The Los Angeles Times called the race “one of the most fiercely competitive congressional races in the country” in July.

RELATED: 2018 Pennsylvania general election: What you need to know | Philadelphia will have an 80-person task force battling fraud on Election Day

The Always Sunny gang’s presence isn’t the only celebrity support Hill is getting on Saturday. Actor Adam Scott, of “Parks & Recreation” fame, is scheduled to canvas for Hill in Lancaster, California, at the same time as the Always Sunny canvas.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Elections Celebrities California Glenn Howerton Adam Scott Midterms It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Voting Politics Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles likely to play 'the compensatory pick game' (again) next offseason
110218BrandonGraham

Transportation

Uber wants to resume testing self-driving cars in Pennsylvania
Uber Stock

Healthy Eating

Skip the grocery store, here's how to DIY your own dried fruit
diy-dried-fruit-pexels

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market creates new section for local distilleries
PA Pour Collective at Reading Terminal Market

Phillies

What they're saying about the Phillies: Paul Goldschmidt, Clayton Kershaw and other interesting fall trade, free agency rumors
1011_Paul_Goldschmidt_USAT

Election Day

Philadelphia will have an 80-person task force battling fraud on Election Day
10182018_Larry_Krasner_TC

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.