Philadelphia will have an 80-person task force battling fraud on Election Day

With Election Day just four days away, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a measure Thursday to try and steer away any potential voter fraud in the midterms.

Krasner’s office announced plans for this year’s Election Fraud Task Force, which will deploy 80 members throughout the city.

“This is probably the most important midterm election in at least a generation,” Krasner said in a release, “so to make sure every vote counts and our election runs smoothly on November 6th, our Election Fraud Task Force will be ready to respond to issues at the polls.”

The Election Fraud Task Force was created four years ago to investigate and prosecute allegations of Election Day fraud and crime, and was brought out again in 2016 for the presidential election.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the task force is being called upon again: Beyond possible meddling foreign powers, a special election in Kensington was rocked by shady polling practices just six months ago.

This year, the task force is made up of 60 assistant district attorneys and 20 specially-assigned detectives. By 7 a.m. on Election Day, they already will be dispersed throughout the city, ready to deal with any potential issues at polling locations.

There will also be an Election Day hotline – (215)-686-1590 – available from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for anyone who has issues or questions related to the polls.

Krasner’s office also said in the release that his office will be providing updates on the DAO Twitter account while polls are open.

