More Sports:

October 16, 2019

Jason Peters 'week to week,' Andre Dillard will get first NFL start vs. Cowboys

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101519AndreDillard Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The passing of the torch?

In his Wednesday morning press conference, Doug Pederson revealed that Jason Peters is "week-to-week" with a knee injury suffered during the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

In Peters' absence, rookie first-round draft pick Andre Dillard will get his first ever NFL start. Dillard has played on offense in five of the Eagles' six games this season, but his only extensive action was Sunday in Minnesota:

 Andre DillardSnaps on offense 
 Washington
 Falcons
 Lions
 Packers
 Jets
 Vikings47 


"I think Andre did a good job stepping in, playing against a really good football player," Mike Groh said on Tuesday of Dillard vs. Vikings DE Everson Griffen. "He had some good plays and he had some plays I think that he'll learn from as a rookie player."

On Sunday, assuming the Cowboys don't move their defensive linemen around, Dillard will see a lot of Cowboys DE Robert Quinn. Quinn missed the first two games of the season on suspension, but he has five sacks in the four games he has played.

Peters, who turns 38 in January, started all 16 games a season ago, but he regularly came out of games early, and ended up playing about 80 percent of the snaps. Sunday will snap a consecutive sting of 22 straight starts.

If Dillard plays well while Peters is sidelined, the Eagles will have an interesting decision to make whenever Peters is healthy once again.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Andre Dillard Jason Peters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Howie Roseman drawing criticism; Eagles pursuing Jalen Ramsey (update)
Howie-Roseman_101519_usat

TV

New Jersey man sets all-time record on 'Price is Right' with $262,743 in winnings
1015_ price is right record nj

Children's Health

Pennsylvania youth rank among the most obese in the country
Pennsylvania Childhood Obesity Rate

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 7
101519CarsonWentz

Social Media

Will Smith reposts sneaker photo and singlehandedly revives debate about perceived color of shoes
Will Smith viral Vans sneaker

Family-Friendly

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved