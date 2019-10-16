Jason Peters 'week to week,' Andre Dillard will get first NFL start vs. Cowboys

In his Wednesday morning press conference, Doug Pederson revealed that Jason Peters is "week-to-week" with a knee injury suffered during the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

In Peters' absence, rookie first-round draft pick Andre Dillard will get his first ever NFL start. Dillard has played on offense in five of the Eagles' six games this season, but his only extensive action was Sunday in Minnesota:

Andre Dillard Snaps on offense Washington 4 Falcons 1 Lions 5 Packers 0 Jets 6 Vikings 47





"I think Andre did a good job stepping in, playing against a really good football player," Mike Groh said on Tuesday of Dillard vs. Vikings DE Everson Griffen. "He had some good plays and he had some plays I think that he'll learn from as a rookie player."

On Sunday, assuming the Cowboys don't move their defensive linemen around, Dillard will see a lot of Cowboys DE Robert Quinn. Quinn missed the first two games of the season on suspension, but he has five sacks in the four games he has played.

Peters, who turns 38 in January, started all 16 games a season ago, but he regularly came out of games early, and ended up playing about 80 percent of the snaps. Sunday will snap a consecutive sting of 22 straight starts.

If Dillard plays well while Peters is sidelined, the Eagles will have an interesting decision to make whenever Peters is healthy once again.

