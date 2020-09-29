Jet Wine Bar raising awareness of the need for poll workers

The Voter Project and hospitality group Sojourn Philly are teaming up to present #PowerthePollsPA, a pop-up on Jet Wine Bar's patio that will run through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Outside the bar, there will be an interactive art installation from local artist Oluwafemi featuring patriotic, voting-related artwork.

Its aim is to raise awareness for the need for thousands of new poll workers.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, there will be a socially distant meet-and-greet with the artist, as well as The Voter Project representatives, who will assist in answering questions and signing up new paid poll workers who, in Philadelphia, will receive a total of $250 for their time.

Owner of Jet Wine Bar, Jill Weber, and general manager Nick Baitzel have curated a lineup of American wines for the event. They include Cuvée 89 Rosé Méthode Champenoise Gruet ($14), made with grapes from Native American grape growers, and Longevity Cabernet Sauvignon ($12) from acclaimed Californian winemaker Phil Long, who is also the president of the Association of African American Vintners.

Cocktails featuring Bluecoat American Dry Gin, such as the Pollster Paloma and Civil Celebration, also will be for sale, while DJ Aura will provide the night's soundtrack.

"A new generation of young and diverse poll workers is imperative to ensure that this election is fair and inclusive of all American voters," Weber said.



A large percentage of Election Day poll workers are over the age of 60. Many of these poll workers are hesitant to return to polling stations this Election Day due to COVID-19.



Without more poll workers, Pennsylvania voters have the potential to see long lines and long waits when voting on Nov. 3.



All poll workers throughout the state will receive personal protective equipment on Election Day provided by Power the Polls partners. Those interested in signing up should visit The Voter Project's website to learn more.

#PowerthePollsPA

Thursday, Oct. 1

5-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

