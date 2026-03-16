Jimmy Buffett’s band will ‘keep the party going’ in Atlantic City this summer

Before his death in 2023, Jimmy Buffett encouraged fans to “keep the party going.” His longtime backing band is doing exactly that on a new tour that will stop in Atlantic City this summer.

The Coral Reefer Band will perform Friday, July 10 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, part of the 2026 “Keep the Party Going” tour.

The band spent decades touring with Buffett and performing on many of his albums. The group is now led by longtime collaborator Mac McAnally, who helps carry on Buffett’s music for fans who still pack venues to hear the singer’s laid-back beach songs.

Fans can expect to hear many of Buffett’s best-known songs along with other fan favorites.

Tickets for the Atlantic City show go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The Coral Reefer Band's "Keep the Party Going" Tour

Friday, July 10

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

1000 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.







