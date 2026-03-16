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March 16, 2026

Jimmy Buffett’s band will ‘keep the party going’ in Atlantic City this summer

The Coral Reefer Band will perform Buffett favorites at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on July 10.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Jimmy Buffett
Coral Reefer Band Photo Credit/@hurleyhurley

Jimmy Buffett’s longtime backing group, the Coral Reefer Band, will bring the “Keep the Party Going” tour to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on July 10.

Before his death in 2023, Jimmy Buffett encouraged fans to “keep the party going.” His longtime backing band is doing exactly that on a new tour that will stop in Atlantic City this summer.

The Coral Reefer Band will perform Friday, July 10 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, part of the 2026 “Keep the Party Going” tour.

The band spent decades touring with Buffett and performing on many of his albums. The group is now led by longtime collaborator Mac McAnally, who helps carry on Buffett’s music for fans who still pack venues to hear the singer’s laid-back beach songs.

Fans can expect to hear many of Buffett’s best-known songs along with other fan favorites.

Tickets for the Atlantic City show go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

The Coral Reefer Band's "Keep the Party Going" Tour

Friday, July 10
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
1000 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


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