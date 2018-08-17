Sixers' J.J. Redick tells creepy story of caged woman hidden in service car

Some in Philadelphia have complained that the Sixers' offseason was a painfully uneventful disappointment. Whenever there was big news, it was invariably pretty bad or neutral news.

Well, Sixers fans, the one key guy who re-signed with the team this summer just dropped a disturbing anecdote in his podcast on The Ringer.

Two guard J.J. Redick recounted a nightmarish ordeal he and his family experienced on Wednesday in New York City.

Redick was in town to do a photo shoot with fashion line Mr. Porter and was joined by his wife, Chelsea, and sister-in-law Kylee. The company ordered a Cadillac Escalade to escort them to the photo shoot and the three dropped their bags into the trunk, which Redick observed had an unusual smell.

Then things got freaky. Redick said Kylee went "pale as a ghost" when she claimed to see a human being under a blanket in the back of the vehicle.

Redick demanded that the car pull over so he and his family could remove their bags. He informed the driver that there seemed to be someone caged in the back seat, a blonde woman or child. The driver lifted the blanket, covering Redick's view into the car from the sidewalk, and denied that anyone was there before leaving the scene.

Redick called NYPD to report what happened.

"I think best-case for everyone involved is that maybe his sister or his cousin, or maybe a girlfriend or wife needed a ride across town and they didn’t want to pay for an Uber or taxi," Redick said. "That’s probably best-case scenario."

The worst-case scenario, as Redick pointed out, could be child abduction or human trafficking.

"Chelsea’s dead serious texting me today and she’s like, ‘I’m calling the FBI tip line and I’m opening a claim. This is serious,"’ Redick said. "I don’t know what to make of it. It definitely was not a dog. I will say that. It was a human being in the back seat of his car, under a blanket in some sort of box or cage. That’s my story.”

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.